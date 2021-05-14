STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys and girls track teams dominated a triangular meet Friday at Flinn Stadium, capturing the team titles as they squared off against Rock Island and Geneseo.
The QHS boys piled up 270 points, while Rock Island had 201 and Geneseo finished with 48. On the girls side, the Blue Devils finished with 223.5 points, while the Rocks had 177.5 and the Maple Leafs collected 161.
The Blue Devils’ strength was their middle distance runners.
On the boys side, junior Fiker Rosen won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 48.54 seconds, with teammates Eric McClelland and Ayden Triplett finishing second and third. Rosen also won the 800 in 2:04.95. Devin Crouch won the 400 in 56.99.
On the girls side, Anna Schuering won the 1,600 in 5:16.99 and the 800 in 2:21.68. Jade Schneider won the 3,200 in 13:27.11, and Ava Winking won the 400 in 1:08.28. Ratayia Bias won the 200 dash in 28.39 seconds.
Winking also won the triple jump (10 meters), while Emily Wilson won both the shot put (11.43 meters) and the discus (35.22 meters).
Other individual champions for the QHS boys were Reid Savage in the 110 hurdles (16.26 seconds), Logan Marks in the pole vault (3.66 meters), Makhi Lewis in the high jumpe (1.78 meters) and John Gibleon in the shot put (14.37 meters).
MENDON, Ill.
Eagles capitalize on miscues
Karson Kasparie belted a third-inning grand slam and the Liberty baseball team took advantage of Unity’s nine errors to pick up an 8-2 victory Friday.
The Eagles trailed 1-0 going to the third inning when two singles and a sacrifice bunt put runners in scoring position. After Ryan Hedrick was intentionally walked, Hayden Spilker’s infield single plated the tying run. Kasparie followed with his grand slam to left field.
Liberty added two runs with two outs in the fourth as a pair of errors on ground balls allowed runners to score. Kasparie’s sacrifice fly in the seventh finished the scoring.
Logan Robbins struck out 11 and allowed just three hits over 5.2 innings to earn the victory. Bryson Muegge homered for one of the Mustangs’ three hits.
BARRY, Ill.
Runs pile up in Suns’ final innings
Danny Stephens hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run fifth inning that gave the Southeastern baseball team the lead and propelled it to a 9-3 victory over Western on Friday. The Suns led 5-1 going to the seventh and tacked on four runs, with Stephens delivering a two-run single.
Stephens went 3 for 5, while Ramsey Fry went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Mason Fry went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Canin Rennecker went 2 for 2 for the Wildcats.
MOUNT STERLING, Ill.
Moorman, Hornets quiet Wolves
Taryn Moorman allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings as the Brown County softball team improved to 8-1 with a 10-0, six-inning victory over Pleasant Hill on Friday. Moorman struck out six and walked only one.
The Hornets had six extra-base hits as part of a 13-hit attack with Cyrah Dunlap going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Katey Flynn, Klare Flynn and Allison Prather each had two hits for Brown County.