QUINCY — The Quincy High School baseball team ended a four-game losing streak on Thursday by sweeping Sterling in a Western Big Six Conference doubleheader, taking the first game 5-0 and the second 13-4.
All of the scoring in game one for the Blue Devils (4-5, 2-3 WB6) came in the fifth inning. Connor Schwindeler led off the bottom of the fifth with a double, then he stole third base and Logan Eaton was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners. Kenny Taylor brought both boys home with a two-RBI triple to start the scoring, then Taylor scored on an error. Two more hit batters gave QHS more baserunners, and both came home on a ground ball hit by Brady Walker, who reached on an error.
Taylor finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Blue Devils. Noah Harbin picked up the victory on the mound, throwing the complete game and allowing just four hits while striking out 11.
QHS trailed Sterling 3-2 heading to the fourth inning in game two, but the Blue Devils scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good, with Taylor and Luke Mettemeyer both hitting RBI doubles. Taylor again led QHS at the plate, finishing 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and he was walked twice. Eaton and Grayson Cook both finished 2 for 5 with a double, with Cook recording three RBIs and Eaton recording two RBIs and scoring twice.
Schwindeler was the winner on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out two and walking five.
QUINCY
Blue Devils overwhelm Silver Streaks
An eight-goal first half propelled the Quincy High School girls soccer team to a 10-0 Western Big Six Conference victory over Galesburg on Thursday night at Flinn Stadium. It was the Blue Devils’ third victory by 10 or more goals in the last two weeks.
Anna Morrison finished with two goals and two assists, while Emori Will and Kenzie O’Brien each had two goals and an assist. Breighlyn Thomas, Mariah Crist, Bri Lannerd and Taylor Routh scored the other goals.
QUINCY
Raiders win battle over Titans
The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team found itself in a battle at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield for a second straight night, but it once again pulled off a 3-2 victory.
The Raiders (8-3) were locked in a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth after the Titans scored in the top of the frame on thanks to a pair of QND errors. The Raiders made up for the mistake immediately by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-1 advantage.
QND’s first two batters flew out and grounded out to start the bottom of the fifth, but Tucker Tollerton was hit by a pitch, Dalton Miller singled and Alex Connoyer reached on an error to load the bases with two outs. Brady Kindhart delivered with a two-out, two-RBI single to score Tollerton and Miller and record what would be the game-winning hit.
Miller finished 2 for 3 from the plate with a run scored and Ethan Kite pitched a solid six innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out seven. Miller then pitched the final frame to secure the victory.
Andrew Harness took the loss for West Hancock, allowing five hits and one earned run over six innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Zane Humphry recorded both hits for the Titans, including and RBI single in the top of the seventh to pull West Hancock within one run.