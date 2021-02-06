SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The difference in experience and age showed itself in the second half Saturday.
The youthful Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team didn’t execute. The veteran Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squad did.
The Cyclones held the Raiders scoreless the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, allowing them to finish a run started in the third quarter that carried them to a 52-37 victory.
“Sacred Heart is a senior-laden team, and they do things that four-year starters do,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “Again, we just didn’t execute. But we can learn from it. We have to get back in and battle on Monday when we go to Unity.”
The Raiders led 10-5 out of the gate before the Cyclones went on a 10-0 run to seize the lead. QND stayed close the remainder of the first half, trailing 24-21 at halftime.
However, SHG made seven field goals in the third quarter and pushed the lead to eight points. QND made only one field goal in the fourth quarter.
“We came out in the third quarter and just didn’t execute, and that’s when they made their run,” Orne said. “And then you’re playing an uphill battle. That was the ballgame.”
Abbey Schreacke led the Raiders with 16 points.
MENDON, Ill.
Tornadoes control Unity
The Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team used a big second-quarter run to pull away for a 62-26 non-conference victory over Unity Saturday afternoon.
Tate Kunzeman scored seven straight points to cap off a 17-2 Tornadoes run which put them ahead 33-10 late in the first half.
Kunzeman led Griggsville (3-0) with 20 points, while Avery Bradshaw scored 11 points and Ethan Lothridge added 10 points.
Freshman Cody Shaffer led the Mustangs (0-2) with six points.