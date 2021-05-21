STAFF REPORT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Dominick Gibson shut out the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin baseball team for six innings Friday.
The Quincy High School senior right-hander needed help from his defense to get through one more.
The Cyclones sandwiched two singles between two infield errors to erase a two-run deficit and walked off with a 3-2 victory as Louie Barletti’s single to right field with the bases loaded plated the winning run.
Gibson was charged with only one earned run, while allowing eight hits, walking one and striking out one. He was in command throughout the game, throwing first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 27 batters he faced and had 60 of his 82 pitches go for strikes.
The Blue Devils gave him the lead in the fourth a Connor Schwindeler was hit by a pitch leading off and Gavin Wendling and Brady Walker followed with singles to load the bases. Raulin Zanger hit into a double play, but Schwindeler scored the first run on the play.
Wendling scored on Logan Eaton’s single.
The Blue Devils tagged two Cyclones hurlers for seven hits with Wendling going 2 for 3.
PITTSFIELD, Ill.
Saukees’ rally not enough
The Pittsfield baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, but it couldn’t fully erase Beardstown’s advantage as the Saukees lost 9-7 Friday afternoon.
Pittsfield trailed 7-1 going to the bottom of the fifth when it scored three times with two outs, taking advantage of RBI singles from TJ Reel and Cameron Walker and a run-scoring wild pitch. After Beardstown scored twice in the top of the sixth, the Saukees plated three runs with Liam Davidsmeyer delivering a two-run single.
Nate Scranton went 5 for 5 for the Saukees, who were undone by four errors.
QUINCY
Blue Devils struggle against Titans
Jayden Lubbert’s third-inning single was the only hit Chatham Glenwood hurler Terin Teeter allowed Friday as the Quincy High School softball team suffered a 6-0 loss. Teeter struck out 10 and walked three.
Brynn Krutmeier limited Glenwood to six hits, but two errors led to three unearned runs. She struck out eight and walked three.