EDINA, Mo. — The Knox County boys basketball team ended a two-game slide on Tuesday night with a 44-36 victory over Clark County.
Both teams struggled to score in the first half, but by halftime the Eagles (4-2) had worked their way to a 16-10 advantage.
Things started to heat up in the third quarter, with Knox County scoring 14 points to nearly match its first-half total and extend its lead to 30-22.
Coltin Morrow scored seven of the the Eagles’ 14 points in the third quarter on his way to a team-high 11 points.
Knox County again dropped in 14 points in the fourth quarter and Clark County was only able to match. Jacob Becker and Connor Hayes both scored eight p
oints to follow Morrow. Sam Wheeler had a game-high 16 points to lead the Indians (4-6) and Layne Sommers also reached double figures with 11 points.
Ellison, Howe guide Indians past Eagles
Alexis Ellison scored 19 points and Brooklyn Howe finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Clark County girls basketball team defeated Knox County 47-38 on the road on Tuesday evening.
Ellison scored six points in the first quarter as the Indians (3-1) took a 12-5 advantage, then she added another seven in the second quarter to help Clark County to a 24-13 halftime lead.
The Eagles (3-3) made a good run out of halftime with 15 points in the third quarter, thanks to six points from Riley Strange, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians were able to keep one step ahead.
Strange had 18 points to lead the Knox County scoring effort.