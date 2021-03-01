MT. STERLING, Ill. — The Brown County girls basketball team improved to 10-0 on Monday night with a 49-38 victory over Winchester West Central. Katey Flynn paced the Hornets with 19 points to keep the unbeaten start to the season alive.
Flynn opened the first quarter with six points, then added three more in the second for nine points at halftime as Brown County led 24-18. Flynn dropped five in both the third and fourth quarters, including threes in each frame, to help the Hornets extend their advantage.
Belle Koch also reached double figures with 11 points, scoring 10 in the second half. Sydney Elliott had 12 points for the Cougars
JACKSONVILLE, Ill.
Saukees’ defense locks down Crimsons
The Pittsfield girls basketball team brought a stifling defense with it on the road for a 42-14 victory over Jacksonville on Monday night.
The Saukees held the Crimsons to just six points in the first half, none in the second quarter, while building a 27-6 lead by halftime. While Pittsfield kept Jacksonville off the board, nobody could top Katie Cox as she dropped 11 points in the first quarter and 28 points in the game. Chloe lemons followed with seven points.
BARRY, Ill.
Fast start propels Hornets
The Brown County boys basketball team opened up Monday’s meeting with Western with a 17-10 advantage, setting up an eventual 52-35 victory.
Both teams slowed down in the second quarter, but the Hornets managed to outscore the Wildcats 7-5 in the frame to take a 24-15 lead into the half. Brown County held Western to just six points in the third quarter while scoring 12 of its own to push the lead into double figures. Tate Fullerton led the Hornets with 14 points and Erick Hively had a game-high 23 for the Wildcats.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Bombers hold off Panthers
The Macomb boys basketball team hit all seven of its free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Central for a 34-33 victory on Monday.
After trailing 27-24 through three quarters, the Panthers were able to pull within one but the Bombers did just enough to come out victorious. Blake Eyler had 12 points in the loss for Central and Leighton Holthaus had 12 points for Macomb.

RUSHVILLE, Ill.
Panthers blow out Rockets
The Central-Southeastern girls basketball team scored a season-high 71 points in a 71-27 victory over Rushville-Industry on Monday night.
An 11-point first quarter helped the Panthers take an early six point lead, but C-SE exploded for 33 points in the second quarter to take a 44-7 advantage into halftime. Brilyn Lantz scored 14 points with two 3-pointers in the second quarter and Summer Ramsey added 12 points also with two made threes.
Ramsey finished with a game-high 18 points, while Lantz had 16 and Abbey McMillen added 15 points.