MT. STERLING, Ill. — After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday at the hands of Quincy Notre Dame, the Class 1 No. 8 Brown County girls basketball team rebounded with a vengeance on Monday, taking out Liberty 66-34.
The Hornets (12-1) outscored the Eagles 31-2 in the first quarter, with Katey Flynn dropping 10 points in the first eight minutes and Kaci McKeon adding eight. Belle Koch had a 3-pointer in the first quarter and scored seven points in the second quarter, as she and Flynn were both in double figures by halftime. Brown County went into the half leading 47-12.
Liberty (3-6) picked it up in the third quarter, with Jayden Schuette hitting a pair of 3-pointers to help the Eagles match their first-half point total with 12 points in the third. By then it was too much of a deficit, though, as the Hornets actually increased their lead and went into the fourth quarter ahead 60-24.
Koch finished with 15 points to lead Brown County while Flynn had 12 points and Gracie Hedden had nine. In total 11 players scored for Brown County. Schuette finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Eagles.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers beat Rebels, Surprenant gets win 200
The Illini West girls basketball team handled South Fulton 52-20 for its 11th straight victory and the 200th career victory for Chargers coach Grant Surprenant on Monday night.
Caydee Kirkham was once again stellar for the Chargers (12-1), scoring 23 points in the win. Kirkham hit on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, then she scored nine points in the second quarter for 15 points at halftime as the Chargers led 27-7. Kirkham splashed another pair of triples in the third quarter to give her five makes from deep on the night.
Rylee Reed also reached double figures with 14 points for Illini West and Emily Porter finished with 11 points to lead the Rebels.
HAMILTON, Ill.
Panthers withstand slow start
The Central boys basketball team overcame an early 12-9 deficit after the first quarter to defeat West Hancock 60-48 on Monday evening.
The Panthers turned up the heat in the second quarter with 16 points to take a 25-21 advantage into halftime. Blake Eyler had 11 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 18 points for Central.
The Titans kept it closer in the third quarter by outscoring the Panthers 15-14, with Isaac Siegfried making his third 3-pointer of the night and sinking a trio of free throws, but Siegfried was held scoreless in the fourth and Central closed the game by outscoring West Hancock 21-12 in the final eight minutes.
Siegfried led the Titans with 12 points but was the only West Hancock player in double figures. Breyhar Wiskirchen nearly matched Eyler with 16 points for the Panthers.
BEARDSTOWN, Ill.
Tigers pull away from Mustangs in second quarter
An 18-4 second-quarter advantage helped the Beardstown boys basketball team gain the momentum during a 66-44 victory over Unity on Monday night.
The Mustangs, who led 9-8 after the first quarter, were led by Vincent Maglioacchetti with 11 points and Brett Bristow with 10.
Gloire Zambele led Beardstown with 22 points and Clement Kaymbe scored 12.