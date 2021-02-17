MT. STERLING, Ill. — The Brown County girls basketball team outscored Rushville-Industry 25-5 in the first quarter, setting the tone for a 61-13 victory on Wednesday night.
The Hornets (3-0) allowed just five field goals to the Rockets. Three players reached double figures for Brown County, led by Belle Koch's 20 points. Koch led the charge in the first quarter with 13 of her 20 points.
Kacie McKeon finished with 16 points for the Hornets and Katey Flynn had 15 points.
PAYSON, Ill.
Indians can't keep up with Cougars
The Payson Seymour and Winchester West Central boys basketball teams battled to a tie at 10 after the first quarter on Wednesday night. The Cougars outscored the Indians 50-39 the rest of the way to take home a 60-49 victory.
Winchester West Central picked up a five-point advantage in the second quarter and went into halftime leading 28-23, but the Cougars truly pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring Payson 21-10. Zach Evans hit three triples in the third quarter and scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the frame.
Aidan Perry led the Indians with eight points and Ryker Triplett followed with seven.