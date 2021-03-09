MENDON, Ill. — The Brown County girls basketball team rallied from a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter to beat Unity 49-46 Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Stiefel’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 1 minute, 10 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Mustangs their biggest lead of the game at 42-25. The Hornets outscored Unity 20-4 in the fourth quarter and didn’t take their first lead of the game until Belle Koch hit her second straight 3-pointer from the left wing for a 45-44 lead with 1:31 left.
Ashlynn Arnsman’s basket on the next possession regained a 46-45 lead for Unity. After a free throw by Klare Flynn, Brown County took the lead for good at 47-46 when Katey Flynn made a steal, was fouled and made a free throw with 52.7 seconds left.
Klare Flynn led the Hornets (13-1) with 11 points, while Katey Flynn scored 10. Kyra Carothers led Unity (7-3) with 13 points.
TRIOPIA, Ill.
Cox’s double-double paces Saukees
Katie Cox finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Pittsfield girls basketball team defeated Triopia 55-32 on the road on Tuesday night. Cox nearly had a triple double as she also recorded eight steals.
Cox opened up the game with 12 points in the first quarter and added nine in the second quarter for 21 points at halftime, and the Saukees held a 30-14 advantage. Cox also reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career in the victory.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Klingele’s hot hand leads Eagles to win
Nolton Klingele was the only player to score in double figures, finishing with 23 points during the Liberty boys basketball team’s 74-40 victory over Unity Tuesday night.
Klingele scored 12 points during the first quarter as the Eagles raced out to a 31-6 lead. Liberty turned that into a 49-16 advantage at halftime.
Reese Knuffman finished with nine points for the Eagles. Brett Bristow led the Mustangs with eight points.
WARSAW, Ill.
Defense leads Hornets past Titans
The Brown County boys basketball team held West Hancock to six first quarter points and just 13 first half points on the way to a 47-34 victory over West Hancock on Tuesday night.
The Hornets did not allow the Titans to reach double figures in a quarter until the fourth, when West Hancock put in 16 points after trailing 37-18. Tate Fullerton had 16 points to lead Brown County and was the only player to reach double figures in the game, but teammate Brodie Woodward was close with eight points all in the third quarter.
Isaac Siegfried had nine points to pace the Titans.
WINCHESTER, Ill.
Cougars power past Pittsfield
The Winchester West Central boys basketball team defeated Pittsfield 54-40 on Tuesday night. The Saukees struggled to start the game, scoring just five points the first quarter as they fell behind 12-5.
Pittsfield picked up the scoring in the second and third quarters with 14 and 16 points, respectively, but in the fourth quarter it fell off again with the Saukees again only managing five points. Cade Tomhave finished with 13 points as the lone Pittsfield player in double figures, while the Cougars had three reach double digits led by Noah Smith with 14 points.
BLUFFS, Ill.
Slow start sinks Panthers
The Central-Southeastern girls basketball team was outscored 20-10 in the first quarter on the way to a 61-42 loss to Winchester West Central on Tuesday night.
Karlee Marlow and Summer Ramsey both led the Panthers with 10 points apiece.