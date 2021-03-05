LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty senior Nolton Klingele scored the 1,000th point of his career in a 59-30 victory over Western on Friday evening.
Klingele finished with a game-high 19 points, and he was followed closely by Logan Robbins’ 18 points. Reese Knuffman also finished with 12 points, giving the Eagles (6-3) three players in double figures.
Erick Hively paced the Wildcats with 17 points.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Chargers’ defense shuts down Panthers
The Illini West girls basketball team defeated Central-Southeastern 35-29 in a low scoring affair on Friday. Chargers leading scorer Caydee Kirkham had five points in the first quarter but did not score the rest of the way, forcing someone else to take the scoring load for Illini West.
Madi Cole answered that call with 11 points, all after the first quarter, while senior Halee Wood had seven points and Rylee Reed added six.
Karlee Marlow matched Cole with a game-high 11 points for the Panthers.
HARDIN, Ill.
Strong starts gives Hornets momentum
The Brown County boys basketball scored 19 points out of the gates and led 40-24 by halftime on Friday in a 65-46 victory at Hardin Calhoun.
Tate Fullerton didn’t score in the first quarter but added nine of his game-high 11 points in the second quarter for the Hornets (9-3).