CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team recovered from a slow offensive start to defeat Louisiana 66-39 in the Clopton Tournament semifinals on Thursday.
Louisiana jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Panthers junior forward Jaedyn Robertson started draining three-pointers. Robertson scored 11 points in the first quarter on his way to a 16-point performance.
By the end of the first quarter, Monroe City took a 21-11 lead. It took some time for junior guard Joshua Talton to find his shooting touch, but he started heating up as the game went on and finished with a team-high 21 points.
In the second half senior forward Logan Buhlig had the hot hand, scoring 10 points after halftime on his way to 16 to match Robertson. Junior guard Kyle Hays finished with five points, but made several key passes to set up teammates for scores.
Monroe City (8-1) will play in the Clopton Tournament championship game against Winfield on Saturday at 7 p.m.
FULTON, Mo.
Pirates stay unbeaten in NCMC duals
The Hannibal wrestling team improved to 4-0 in the North Central Missouri Conference dual schedule on Thursday with victories over Fulton (66-18) and Osage (37-32).
The difference in the dual against Osage came from Brady Zimmerman in the 220-pound match. Zimmerman pulled off a 4-2 victory over ranked Class 2 opponent Connor Arrowood to deliver the victory for the Pirates. Zimmerman won by fall in the second dual against Fulton to go unbeaten on the evening.
Also picking up two victories were Reign Creech at 106, Tristen Essig at 113, Chad Culp at 120, Gavin Morowitz at 160, Trevor Wilson at 170, and Ryan Ross at 195.