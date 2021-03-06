BRUSSELS, Ill. — The Unity boys basketball team pulled away late in the game to earn its first victory of the season 52-43 over Brussels Saturday afternoon.
The scored was tied at 41 midway through the fourth quarter before the Mustangs scored 11 of the game’s final 13 points.
Brett Bristow scored 13 of his team-high 17 points during the second half to lead Unity (1-8). Melvin McMillen added 10 points.
Barry scores career high for Mustangs
Kylee Barry came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points during the Unity girls basketball team’s 90-21 victory over Brussels Saturday afternoon.
Barry, who scored the game-winner Wednesday against Monmouth-Roseville, scored 13 points during the second quarter as the Mustangs outscored the Raiders 23-8 to take a 51-12 halftime lead.Brooklyn Stiefel finished with 21 points for Unity (7-2), while Caroline Knox scored 14 points and Ashlynn Arnsman added 13 points.