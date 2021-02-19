HANNIBAL, Mo. — Points were tough to come by in Friday’s girls basketball game between Hannibal and visiting Fulton at Korf Gymnasium.
It also took an overtime period to decide a winner, but the Pirates found a way to come out with a 44-38 victory. The win ended a 14-game losing streak for Hannibal, which dated back to early December.
“To finish the season strong, they showed grit way beyond their age in my opinion,” Hannibal coach Evan Cerven said. “I’ve never seen a team that fought so hard, especially with the season we had. A lot of teams would write off the rest of the season.”
Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart was key in the Pirates pulling out a win, as she scored all 16 of her points in the second half and overtime. She also added four rebounds to her team-high 16 points.
“She was kind of struggling offensively earlier in the game,” Cerven said. “We kept going back to that integrity and grit that we were showing tonight. She was able to pull through and took a hard foul on the hardwood to knock down two huge free throws. That’s part of being a great senior leader.”
Fulton and Hannibal (3-15) combined for just 11 points in the second quarter. Junior center Maddie Harvey tied the game at 15-15 after hitting two free throws with less than two minutes remaining to halftime, which would be the score going into half.
The third quarter also ended up with a tie score at 23-23. Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart briefly gave the Pirates a 23-21 lead after hitting a three-pointer, but Fulton senior Sydney Hedgepath tied the game up moments later after making two free throws. There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter, with Hannibal holding onto a 34-31 lead late in the quarter. However, Hedgepath hit a three-pointer as time expired to tie the game.
Hart and Allie Hull were the hot hands on Friday night from behind the arc, with both players draining three 3-pointers. Hull finished with 10 points and pulled down three rebounds.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Pirates unable to hold lead in loss
The Hannibal boys basketball team lived and died with the three-pointer during Friday’s game against Fulton at Korf Gymnasium.
It worked early on, but Fulton powered its way to a 60-47 win behind a clutch fourth quarter where the Hornets held the Pirates to just five points.
Hannibal’s three-point shooting was effective early on, with the Pirates draining five 3-pointers in the first quarter leading to a 21-13 advantage. That success behind the arc would not carry over to the second quarter, as the Pirates missed all of their threes in the frame and only managed eight points for the quarter.
Hannibal entered halftime clinging to a 29-28 lead. Walker Gohring scored nine points in the third quarter to help Fulton gain a 45-42 lead by the quarter’s end.
Early in the fourth quarter, Hannibal junior guard Aaris Stolte hit a three to give the Pirates a 47-45 lead. That would be the last time Hannibal led, as the Pirates only managed two more points for entire final quarter.
Stolte led Hannibal with 15 points. Senior guard Tristen Terrill added 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.
CENTRALIA, Mo.
Indians knock off Panthers
Alexis Ellison finished with 14 points and Brooklyn Howe recorded a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds as the Clark County girls basketball team upset Centralia on the road 50-44.
The Indians (14-7) jumped out to a 30-16 lead by halftime behind nine first-half points from Kiara Brunk and eight points from Howe. Ellison picked up her scoring in the second half with seven points to help hold off a Panthers rally.
Brunk also reached double digits with 13 points on the night. Baylee Beard paced Centralia with a game-high 17 points.
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill.
Tornadoes blow Wolves away
The Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team defeated Pleasant Hill 66-16 on Friday night to improve to 7-1 on the season. Ethan Lothridge led the Tornadoes with 14 points, while Cash Kirk followed with 13. Two other Tornadoes reached double figures, with Take Kunzeman adding 12 points and Aaron Miller scoring 11.
Daecorion Dolbeare led the Wolves with eight points.
AUGUSTA, Ill.
Stephens leads Suns past Mustangs
Danny Stephens scored a game-high 30 points as the Southeastern boys basketball team defeated Unity 68-32 at home on Friday.
His 30-point performance comes off the heels of a 44-point night in a victory over Rushville-Industry on Wednesday, giving him 74 in the last two games. Stephens started slow with just four points in the first quarter Friday, but he picked it up in the second quarter with 15 points to head into halftime with 19 as the Suns led 39-24.
Ramsey Fry also had a double-digit first half with 12 points on his way to 17 for the night, and Jerik Heaton chipped in 13. Brett Bristow paced Unity with 15 points.
HARDIN, Ill.
Hornets continue strong start
The Brown County girls basketball team kept its undefeated streak to start the season alive on Friday with a 53-44 victory over Hardin-Calhoun.
Belle Koch scored 20 points to lead the Hornets (4-0) and went 10 of 13 from the free throw line, including a 6-for-8 mark in the first half. Kaci McKeon and Klare Flynn both also reached double figures with 10 points a piece.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers take down Ducks
Max Richardson scored 25 points to lead the Illini West boys basketball team past Havana 48-44 on Friday night. Richardson scored the bulk of his points in the middle quarters, with 11 points in the second quarter and eight in the third.
A slow start saw the Chargers fall behind 8-6 in the first quarter, but Richardson sparked a 16-point frame in the second as Illini West took a 21-17 lead. That lead extended to 37-24 after the third quarter, and the Chargers were able to do just enough to hold off the Ducks in the fourth.
Jacob Long followed Richardson with 12 points for the Chargers and Tristan Pringle led Havana with 13 points.
MACON, Mo.
Panthers offense struggles in loss
The Monroe City girls basketball team suffered just its second loss of the season with a 57-33 defeat at the hands of Clarence Cannon Conference rival Macon. The Panthers (21-2) failed to score in the double digits in three out of four quarters and were held to just 12 points in the second half.
Riley Quinn finished with 13 points for Monroe City, but no other Panthers player reached double figures. Katelyn Hawkins finished with 22 points to lead the Tigers (21-1) with 14 points coming in the second half.
EWING, Mo.
Panthers finish season strong
The Palmyra boys basketball team ended its regular season on Friday night with a 63-46 victory over Highland on the road. The Panthers are the second seed in the Class 3 District 6 tournament and the Cougars are the top seed, giving Palmyra a leg up as the postseason begins.
Zane Meyers and Aaron Stamper both finished with 16 points to pace the Panthers (12-8) while Bear Bock added 12 points.
EWING, Mo.
Dehner paces Cougars past Panthers
The Highland girls basketball team picked up a 52-36 victory over Palmyra on Friday night behind a 21-point performance from Audra Dehner.
Dehner hit two 3-pointers in the first half and went into halftime with nine points as the Cougars held a 26-17 lead. She added another 10 points in the third quarter to help extend Highland’s lead to 43-27.
Ansley Bringer also reached double figures with 12 points for the Cougars, while Candra King led Palmyra with 18 points.