PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra boys basketball coach Ryan Wood has been patiently waiting for Zane Meyers’ full potential to show itself on the court, and he got a glimpse of it on Friday night.
Meyers scored 18 points with five made 3-pointers as Palmyra ended a three game losing streak with a 55-51 victory over Centralia to open Clarence Cannon Conference play. Meyers hit a three and an and-one free throw in the first quarter then drilled a pair of deep balls in the second and third quarters as Palmyra (6-5, 1-0 CCC) built a 44-34 lead through three quarters.
“He needed to see the ball go through the basket, and that happened tonight for him,” Wood said of Meyers. “That’s going to boost his confidence, he’s been kind of down on himself the last couple of games so that was good to see as well.”
Centralia (5-5, 0-1 CCC) fought back furiously in the fourth quarter, but Palmyra’s defense held strong and the offense made enough plays to pull off the victory.
Bear Bock followed Meyers with 13 points, 12 of which came in the first half.
“I thought Bear Bock played incredible for a freshman,” Wood said. “He did a lot of good things, not just scoring-wise but he had a couple of really nice dump passes to Abe and Quade and just kind of got us off on the right foot.
Quade Plunkett reached double figures or a second straight game with 11 points. His 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that extended Palmyra’s lead to 47-41 was a key moment that held the Centralia advance at bay.
“Quade has had a couple of really nice games, and he’s actually stepped up with some leadership as a senior,” Wood said. “We didn’t really expect that from him, but he kind of took it upon himself. Coming in at the half I always give the boys a couple of minutes to collect their thoughts, and the last two or three games he’s really been up and an encouragement to the team. That’s good to see, because we really haven’t had that to this point. And he’s backing it up on the floor.”
Jackson Wells had 15 points to lead Centralia and Grant Erisman added 11. Palmyra now rolls into its home Tony Lenzini Tournament next week with a little momentum. It will open the tournament on Tuesday against Canton.
“We’re just happy to get a ‘W’. We’ve been holding teams in the 40s and just haven’t found ways to score, and tonight was a relief to see us put the ball in the basket a little more.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Panthers kick off conference play victorious
The Monroe City boys basketball team raced out to an 18-2 lead after the first quarter against Clark County on Friday night and coasted to a 55-23 victory in their Clarence Cannon Conference opener.
The Panthers (11-1, 1-0 CCC) held the Indians (4-10, 0-1 CCC) to less than 10 points in three out of four quarters. Joshua Talton paced Monroe City to a 33-12 lead at halftime with 19 points in the first half and he finished with a game-high 23, matching Clark County in points by himself. Kyle Hays and Cade Chapman both also reached double figures with 10 points.
Sam Wheeler was the led the Indians with 11 points, the only Clark County player with more than one made basket.
SHELBINA, Mo.
Patterson, Ladybirds get by Hawks
The South Shelby girls basketball team escaped the clutches of Clopton with a 55-52 victory on Friday night. Emma Dovin broke apart a tie at 52 with a 3-pointer with six seconds left to give the Ladybirds (9-5) the win.
Dovin finished with 16 points while Miranda Patterson paced South Shelby with 27 points, five rebounds and four assists. Caragan Lockard led the Hawks (9-6) with 13 points, one of four Clopton players in double figures.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Pirates fall short to Tigers
The Hannibal girls basketball team was unable to win a second straight game, falling to Kirksville 58-31 Friday night at Korf Gymnasium.
The Pirates (2-9) got in an early hole after Kirksville started off the game with an 11-0 run.
Kirksville took a 20-6 lead after the first quarter of play, but Hannibal picked it up in the second quarter, scoring 12 points.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Hannibal sophomore guard Nora Hark scored seven points, including a three-pointer. Hark ended the night with nine points and two rebounds. Junior Jade Thomas finished with a team-high 10 points and two rebounds.
Kirksville closed the door in the second half, outscoring Hannibal by 24-13 margin. Thomas scored six of Hannibal’s 13 points in the second half.
Kirksville junior Corrin Vorkink led her team with 19 points.
SHELBYVILLE, Mo.
Tigers topple Raiders in OT
The Canton girls basketball team defeated North Shelby 56-51 in overtime on the road Friday night.
Caroline Linberger led the Raiders (8-3) with 15 points, while Natalie Thrasher had 11 points and Ava Williams added 10.
SHELBYVILLE, Mo.
Uhlmeyer, Raiders run over Canton
Robert Uhlmeyer scored 20 points for the North Shelby boys basketball team in an 80-60 victory over Canton on Friday night.
Uhlmeyer was one of four players to reach double figures for the Raiders (6-5). Kyle Smith followed with 18 points, while Silas Presson added 16 and JD Rich finished with 10.