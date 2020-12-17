COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, falling on the road to Father Tolton 56-52.
The Panthers (5-1) trailed by one at halftime but came out in the third quarter firing, outscoring the Trailblazers (2-0) 20-12 in the third thanks partially to four 3-pointers. Cade Chapman hit two of those four 3-pointers and scored all eight of his points in the third quarter as Monroe City led 45-38.
Father Tolton clamped down in the fourth quarter, however, allowing just seven more Panthers points the rest of the way while scoring 18 of their own. Jevon Porter, the Trailblazers’ 6-foot-11 junior forward, scored five of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, and he was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Joshua Talton was once again Monroe City’s leading scorer with 14 points and Jaedyn Robertson finished with 11 points. Logan Buhlig hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Monroe City built an early lead but he managed just two points the rest of the way to finish with eight.
CENTER, Mo.
Panthers jump on Tigers early
The Palmyra girls basketball team jumped out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter against Mark Twain on Thursday evening and coasted to a 57-41 victory.
Abbey Redd scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the opening frame for the Panthers (3-1) who defeated Mark Twain for a second straight contest. Rylie McKinney took over scoring duties in the second quarter, dropping in all 10 of her points in the game as Palmyra built a 35-13 lead by halftime.
Mark Twain was outscored in each of the first three quarters, but the Tigers (1-5) did outscore Palmyra 18-9 in the fourth quarter. Autumn Arndt led Mark Twain with 14 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter.
EWING, Mo.
Clay’s 28 lifts Tigers over Cougars
Nariah Clay scored a game-high 28 points as the Canton girls basketball team defeated Highland 68-54 on Thursday. Clay started off with six points in the first quarter then scored 12 in the second with three made 3-pointers as the Tigers (2-1) took a 32-25 lead into halftime.
Clay again scored six in the third quarter and added another four in the fourth to finish off the Cougars. Tegan Burbridge also reached double figures for Canton with 12 points, as did Abby Jarvis with 11. Audra Dehner led Highlad with 14 points and Olivia Pryor finished with 11.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Pirates baffled by Bulldogs
It was not the night the Hannibal girls basketball team was looking for.
Mexico built up an early lead and controlled the tempo the rest of the way, defeating Pirates 51-15 at Korf Gymnasium on Thursday.
Hannibal (1-5) did not score until late in the first quarter, when sophomore forward Gracie Martin hit a free throw. Mexico led 30-3 lead by halftime, with Martin scoring all of the Pirates’ points. She finished with a team-high five points.
Hannibal was unable to come up with any answers on defending Mexico junior Mya Miller, who scored a team-high 22 points for the Bulldogs. Junior Riley Thurman followed with 12 points and sophomore Alexis Willer scored 10. Hannibal is now off until after Christmas break and will resume play on January 8 on the road at Marshall.