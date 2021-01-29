HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team remains undefeated after earning a 62-40 win over Hannibal on Friday night at Korf Gymnasium.
Hannibal did not make it easy on Class 3 No. 1 Panthers (17-0), as the Pirates (2-12) held a 17-15 lead after a quarter of play.
Slowly but surely, Monroe City methodically gained the lead and added to it as the game went on. By halftime, Monroe City took a 36-24 advantage. The Panthers were led by the play of senior forward Riley Quinn, who scored 23 points. Sophomore forward Haley Hagan was also a force in the middle with 13 points.
Panthers guard Bailee Hays finished second on the team with 16 points, and Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart led her team in scoring with 13 points.
MACON, Mo.
Tigers pull away late from Panthers
The Palmyra boys basketball team trailed Macon 35-33 heading to the fourth quarter of Friday’s Clarence Cannon Conference matchup, but the Panthers couldn’t keep up in the fourth as the Tigers ran away with a 48-33 victory.
Zane Meyers had 18 points to lead the Panthers (9-7, 2-1 CCC), including all six points in the fourth quarter. Isaac Nobles paced Macon with 13 points and Mykel Linear chipped in 11 points.
MACON, Mo.
Palmyra shut out in first quarter of loss
The Palmyra girls basketball team failed to score in the first quarter and fell behind 16-0 in an eventual 56-21 loss to Macon on Friday in Clarence Cannon Conference play.
Katelyn Hawkins had 23 points to pace the Tigers (16-1, 3-0 CCC) with 17 points coming in the third quarter. Abby Redd led the Panthers (6-8, 1-2 CCC) with seven points and Grace Krigbaum followed with six.