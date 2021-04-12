HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal increased its winning streak to five games after the girls soccer team defeated Chillicothe 3-1 at Porter Stadium on Monday.
The Pirates broke a scoreless tie midway through the first half when midfielder Sadie Stine scored a goal off an assist from Bella Falconer.
Hannibal (5-3) scored its second goal seven minutes later when Katie Greening kicked in an unassisted goal.
After entering the second half with a 2-0 lead, Hannibal suddenly found a newly energized Chillicothe team that was more aggressive on the offensive attack.
The Hornets’ efforts paid off when forward Juliann Gabrielson sped past the Hannibal defense to score Chillicothe’s first goal with six minutes remaining in the second half.
Hannibal answered back two minutes later when midfielder Baylee Zeiger scored off a rebound from a blocked shot from Chillicothe goalkeeper Allie Italiano.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers sweep Saukees
The Illini West volleyball team defeated Pittsfield in straight sets on Monday 25-18, 25-22.
Josie Bryan and Ava Bliss each had six kills for the Chargers (10-1) while Caydee Kirkham had 21 assists and eight digs.
WARSAW, Ill.
Titans hold off Panthers
The West Hancock volleyball team won a tight match over Central on Monday 25-21, 25-22.
Breanna Peterson paced the Titans with five kills while Rachael Berry and Reagan Eaves each had four. Brook Walker finished with 17 digs as well for West Hancock. Libby Ippenson had two kills and three blocks for the Panthers and Karlee Marlow recorded two kills and nine assists.