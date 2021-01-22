PALMYRA, Mo. — The Hannibal boys basketball team defeated Highland 66-62 in the third place game of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Friday night. The Pirates led the Cougars 46-38 after three quarters and withstood a Highland comeback attempt by hitting 14 of 17 free throws as a team in the fourth quarter.
Aaris Stolte led the Pirates (5-8) with 17 points while Courtland Watson had 14 points and Tristen Terrill finished with 13, including a 6-for-6 mark from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Drew Mallett led the comeback attempt for the Cougars with nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Alex Meyer also scored eight of his 13 points in the final frame, but no other Cougar reached double figures.
Indians sink Panthers with hot start
The Clark County girls basketball team ran out to a 14-8 lead on Palmyra after the first quarter in the third place game of the Tony Lenzini Tournament and never looked back, running away with a 49-36 victory on Friday night.
By halftime the Indians held a 32-15 advantage thanks to some stellar team defense and 12 points from Alexis Ellison. Brooklyn Howe also got rolling with eight points in the second quarter and added another six points in the fourth to match Ellison with a team-high 16 points. Taytum White led the Panthers with nine points and Candra King followed with eight.
Arnold, Berhorst spark Tigers
Sam Arnold and Dalton Berhorst combined to score 42 points for the Canton boys basketball team as it defeated Clark County 58-56 in the consolation championship game of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Friday.
The Tigers trailed 27-16 at halftime but Berhorst hit two threes and scored 10 points in the third quarter and Arnold tacked on nine of his own to help Canton take a 48-36 advantage into the fourth quarter. Clark County made a run at a comeback in the fourth, outscoring Canton 20-10 in the frame with eight points from Layne Sommers and seven from Carter Briscoe, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers held on.
Arnold finished with a game-high 23 points and Berhorst followed with 19. Sam Wheeler led the Indians with 14 points and Sommers finished with 11.
Mark Twain takes girls consolation bracket
The Mark Twain girls basketball team won a roller coaster of a game over Highland 52-47 to take the consolation bracket of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Friday. The Tigers jumped out to a 15-1 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Highland outscored Mark Twain 15-6 in the second quarter and trailed 21-16 at halftime.
The second half saw five lead changes but the Tigers were able to regain the lead twice late in the fourth quarter, the last time off of a steal and basket by Emily Evans with 45 seconds remaining. Evans contributed eight points off the bench, all in the second half, while Emma Ross led the way with 15 points and five rebounds. Ansley Bringer led Highland with 20 points and Marissa Abell followed with 13.