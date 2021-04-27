CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team had its best offensive outing of the season on Tuesday in a 14-2 rout of Illini West.
The Raiders (3-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added two more runs in the second to go ahead 5-1. Then in the fourth inning, QND got loose for eight runs in the top of the frame to take a commanding 13-2 advantage.
Tucker Tollerton led the Raiders at the plate by going 2 for 3 with a home run three RBIs and three runs scored, and he drew two walks. Dalton Miller was also 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Brady Kindhart went 1 for 3 with a home run. Ben Kaspaire picked up the victory on the mound, throwing four innings with six hits and to runs allowed along with eight strikeouts.
Jackson Murphy led the Chargers with a 2 for 2 line with a home run and a double and Drew Dooley was 1 for 2 with an RBI double. Lincoln Gooding was saddled with the loss, throwing the first 1 2/3 innings with three hits and five runs surrendered as well as five strikeouts.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Quintero’s goals boost Raiders over Crusaders
Sophomore Lia Quintero scored both goals for the Quincy Notre Dame soccer team as the Raiders defeated Jefferson City Helias 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The first of Quintero’s goals came in the first minute, when a steal in the Crusaders’ defensive third led to an open shot for Quintero that she buried to give QND (3-0) an early 1-0 advantage.
Quintero didn’t score again until the final minute, when she converted a free kick from 25-yards out and put it past the Helias goalkeeper to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 26 seconds remaining.
QUINCY
Blue Devils capitalize on opportunities
The Quincy High School softball team made the most of its chances in a 4-1 victory over Pleasant Hill at home on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (3-1) fell behind 1-0 after the top of the third inning but scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth off an RBI double by Ella Marks and an RBI pop up by Jaylen Lubbert to take a 2-1 lead. Marks gave the Blue Devils some insurance in the bottom of the sixth with a two-RBI triple that brought home Elaina Schreack and Kayden Smith.
Marks finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored while Schreack was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored. Brynn Krutmeier went the complete game in the circle, allowing five hits, one run and one walk while striking out nine.
McKinley Low took the loss for the Wolves, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out seven in the complete game. Kali VanStrien was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
MENDON, Ill.
Mustangs felled late by Rockets
The Unity baseball team was tied with Jacksonville Routt at 4 heading to the sixth inning, but the Rockets scored two runs in the top of the sixth and the Mustangs answered with just one, eventually falling 6-5 at home on Tuesday evening.
Aidan Obert was a perfect 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Unity (0-4) while Bryson Muegge went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Cody Shaffer took the loss for the Mustangs, throwing two innings of relief with four hits and two runs surrendered.
Cory Ronan was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored for Routt (3-1) and Nolan Turner was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Ethan Walker picked up the win, throwing five innings with eight hits and four runs allowed as well as nine strikeouts.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Panthers walk off Titans
The Central softball team defeated West Hancock 12-11 on Tuesday with Karlee Marlow hitting into an error that allowed Mackenzie VanZandt to score the game-winning run in the seventh inning.
VanZandt finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers while Macie Reuschel was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and Carlie Goehl was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Katie Hildebrand earned the victory for Central, throwing 3 2/3 innings of relief with five hits and one earned run allowed.