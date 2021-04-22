CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team ended its season with a road victory over Illini West in three sets on Thursday 25-16, 20-25, 25-16.
Middle hitter Abbey Schreacke finished a stellar sophomore campaign with a season-high 17 kills for the Raiders (12-3), while setter Maggie Drew had 27 assists. Josie Bryan had 11 kills for the Chargers (13-2) and Kaytan Finney facilitated with 23 assists.
GENESEO, Ill.
Blue Devils fall in finale
The Quincy High School volleyball team lost in its season finale at Geneseo on Thursday in two sets 25-11, 25-17. The Blue Devils struggled in the first set but eventually found their footing in the second set, rallying from down 14-6 to tie the score at 16. The Maple Leafs closed out on a 9-1 run to quell the rally.
Lauren Erke and Chloe Moore each had three kills to pace QHS (3-14, 3-11 Western Big Six Conference) and Ella Marks finished with five digs.
QUINCY
Raiders walk off Panthers
The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over Palmyra on Thursday evening at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
The Raiders (2-3) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the third on an RBI single from Zane Meyers, but they bounced back with a run on an RBI groundout from Tucker Tollerton in the bottom of the frame to tie things at 1. Palmyra regained the lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single from Brody Lehenbauer, but a Tollerton RBI double in the bottom of the fifth allowed Ben Kasparie to score and tie the game at 2.
The game remained tied in the bottom of the seventh until Dalton Miller ripped an RBI single to center field to drive home Tollerton from second base for the game-winning run.
Tollerton finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for the Raiders while Miller and Alex Connoyer each had a hit as well. Miller pitched the first four innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight, but Jake Schisler picked up the win in relief with three innings pitched and no runs allowed off of two hits.
Bennett Stice pitched a strong 5 1/3 innings for the Panthers, allowing three hits and two runs while fanning 11 and walking three, and Nolan Richards took the loss with 1 1/3 innings pitched and two hits, two walks and a run surrendered. Meyers was 2 for 3 with an RBI at the plate to lead Palmyra and Lehenbauer went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Blue Devils remain unbeaten
The Quincy High School boys tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 9-0 victory over Hannibal on Thursday.
Caleb Vanderheide was a 6-0, 6-0 victor at No. 1 singles for the Blue Devils, while Gavin Wang, Keshav Ghanekar, Will Hanlin, Jayden Nguyen and Allen Oakley all also picked up singles victories.
In doubles action, Nguyen and Preston Trinh won at No. 1 doubles, Oakley and Hanlin won at No. 2 and Ghanekar and Jason Derian won at No. 3.
QUINCY
Raiders shut down Senators
The Quincy Notre Dame boys tennis team defeated Springfield 7-2 at Resevoir Park on Thursday.
The Raiders (3-0) won five of six singles matches, with Andrew Catalpa clinching the dual victory with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Zeke Cross at No. 3 singles. Sean Robertson was a 6-4, 6-3 victor at No. 1 and Colin Larson earned a tight 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 comeback victory. Caleb Hoffman and Josh Dyer also earned singles victories for QND.
Robertson and Hoffman also had to come back to win at No. 2 doubles, rallying from a first-set loss to win 2-6, 7-5 (10-5) after trailing 5-2 in the second set and needing to win five straight games.