STAFF REPORT
DECATUR, Ill. — Four games in four days with four victories.
Not a bad week for the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team.
The Raiders completed a taxing stretch of their schedule with an emphatic effort Saturday, beating Decatur St. Teresa 7-0 to run their unbeaten streak to 13 consecutive games.
QND needed more than 30 minutes to figure out the St. Teresa defense, but with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half, Ellie Peters took a pass from Avery Keck, made a couple of touches into space and blistered a shot inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Lia Quintero ran onto an Eva Dickerman through ball, beat a defender and slipped her shot past the keeper. Ellie Peters scored with 32 seconds remaining to give the Raiders a 3-0 halftime lead.
Keck made it 4-0 when she intercepted a goal kick and ripped right back on net 10 minutes into the second half.
Sophie Gramke, Quintero and Dickerman scored the final three goals.
The Raiders (12-0-1) close the regular season with three home games next week.
JACKSONVILLE, Ill.
Blue Devils keep unbeaten streak alive
The Quincy High School girls soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to six straight games with Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Jacksonville. The Blue Devils are 2-0-4 in this six-game stretch.
Playing on a relatively dry but rough surface, the Blue Devils grabbed the lead on Anna Morrison’s goal. Taylor Routh made it 2-0, and Kenzie O’Brien scored the final two goals.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill.
Pioneers shut out Blue Devils
The Quincy High School baseball team got two runners on base in the top of the seventh inning Saturday and moved both into scoring position before Rock Island Alleman reliever Noah Schneider induced a game-ending infield popout as the Pioneers held on for a 3-0 victory in Western Big 6 Conference play.
Alleman starter Zach Carpita outdueled Quincy’s Grayson Cook. Carpita struck out 11 and walked only one in 6.2 innings, giving up four singles and Noah Harbin’s triple. Cook allowed two earned runs and five hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two. The Blue Devils committed three errors behind him.
Connor Schwindeler had two of Quincy’s five hits.
QUINCY
Blue Devils’ Krutmeier tosses perfect game
Quincy High School’s Brynn Krutmeier tossed a four-inning perfect game as the Blue Devils ended a 14-game losing streak with Saturday’s 15-0 victory over Liberty.
Krutmeier struck out seven.
The Blue Devils backed her with an opportunistic offense as they collected 11 hits and took advantage of four walks and three errors. Ella Marks went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Krutmeier was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Rory Dietrich also drove in three runs.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Cornwell, Raiders hold Chargers at bay
The Quincy Notre Dame softball team used a four-run fourth inning and Eryn Cornwell’s dominant performance in the pitcher’s circle to pick up a 6-0 victory over Illini West on Saturday.
With one out in the fourth, the Raiders (15-3) strung together three consecutive singles by Abbey Schreacke, Lindsey Fischer and Brooke Boden to load the bases. Katie Cowan followed with a bases-clearing double, and she scored one out later on an error on a pop-up.
Schreacke added an RBI single in the fifth, and Lexi Schaffer had an RBI single in the sixth.
That was more than enough for Cornwell, who struck out 15 and allowed just four singles. She did not walk a batter.
RUSHVILLE, Ill.
Panthers’ rally in seventh comes up short
Trailing 3-1 heading to the top of the seventh inning, the Central softball team scratched across one run and got a runner to third base with two outs before a strikeout ended Rushville-Industry’s 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon.
Haley Cramer led off the seventh with a single, took second on a passed ball, went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Macie Reuschel drew a two-out walk, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch ahead of the game-ending strikeout.
The Rockets’ Stinson limited the Panthers to five singles. Central’s Katie Hildebrand allowed two hits and two unearned runs in four innings as the Panthers committed two errors.
NAPERVILLE, Ill.
Blue Devils salvage win in final dual
The Quincy High School boys tennis team received dominant doubles play up and down the lineup in its final dual Saturday in the Naper Valley Invite, beating Lincoln Way East 3-2.
Quincy lost its first three duals, falling 4-1 to St. Charles North, 4-1 to Wheaton Academy and 5-0 to Naperville North. The Blue Devils lost both singles matches against Lincoln Way East in straight sets, before winning a tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles.
Caleb Vonderheide and Gavin Wong beat Tanner Leonard and Andrew Ernst 4-6, 6-1, 10-3. At No. 2 doubles, the Blue Devils’ Will Hanlin and Allen Oakley won 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Anderson Knapp and Keshav Ghaneker won 6-0, 6-3.