CANTON, Mo. — The Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team didn’t miss a beat despite playing in its first game in 697, defeating Canton 8-0 in its season opener on Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore Lia Quintero made a splash in her first game for the Raiders (1-0) with her first two goals of her high school career. Senior Ellie Peters also finished with two goals while Anna Keck, Avery Keck, Sophie Gramke and Lauren Peters all found the back of the net once.
Aly Young and Addison Van Hecke combined to shut out the Tigers between the posts.
MENDON, Ill.
Mustangs sweep Indians
The Unity volleyball team picked up a 25-16, 25-19 victory over Payson Seymour on Tuesday evening.
Kyra Carothers led the Mustangs (9-2) with eight kills while Ashlynn Arnsman had seven kills and nine service points. Taylor Nichols was Unity’s top facilitator with 19 assists.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers take down Tigers
The Illini West volleyball team beat Beardstown in straight sets on Tuesday 25-13, 25-15.
Halee Wood finished with five kills for the Chargers (11-1) while Ava Bliss and Madi Cole each had three kills. Caydee Kirkham finished with eight assists and Marie DeSotel had seven digs. Alisza LeMaire followed with six digs and had a team-high five aces.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets fall in three sets
The Brown County volleyball team lost to Greenfield in three sets on Tuesday 19-25, 26-24, 25-20.
Katey Flynn had 12 kills and 14 digs as well as an ace for the Hornets (11-4) while Gabby McGath had 22 assists and 12 digs. Kaci McKeon was the top defender with 18 digs and Klare Flynn added six kills and three solo blocks.