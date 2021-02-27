WINCHESTER, Ill. — For the second time this season, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team struggled to react to losing one of its leading scorers to injury.
Seeing Abbey Schreacke go down will shock anyone.
The sophomore guard, who has four games of 30 points or more this season and is the team’s leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half of a 43-37 loss to Winchester West Central on Saturday afternoon. She sat the entire second half after sustaining a sprained ankle.
She will be re-evaluated next week.
The Raiders (7-3) lost sophomore guard Blair Eftink, the team’s second-leading scorer, to a broken hand in their fourth game, suffered a loss to Unity the next night, and then won four consecutive games prior to Saturday.
Sophomore guard Lia Quintero led the Raiders with 11 points and five assists, while senior forward Jordan Lepper grabbed 10 rebounds.
WHITE HALL, Ill.
Hornets remain undefeated
The Brown County girls basketball team improved to 9-0 with a 62-36 victory Saturday against North Greene. The Hornets turned a six-point advantage into a 27-point halftime edge by outscoring the Spartans 28-7 in the second quarter.
Katey Flynn had eight of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter, while Kaci McKeon had seven of her 11 points in the run. Klare Flynn added 14 points for the Hornets.
PITTSFIELD, Ill.
Slow start dooms Saukees
The Pittsfield girls basketball team was outscored 26-6 in the first quarter Saturday by Petersburg PORTA and suffered a 60-50 loss at Voshall Gym. The Bluejays’ Isabel Hudspeth scored nine points in the opening frame, while Jayce Privia added eight.
Privia finished with 22 points, going 13 of 16 from the line as PORTA was 23 of 29 from the stripe. Hudspeth added 13 points. Katie Cox led the Saukees with a game-high 24 points, going 12 of 16 from the line. Chloe Lemons and Ellie Ten Eyck had 11 points apiece.
HAMILTON, Ill.
Eagles roll past Titans
A dominant second quarter put the Liberty boys basketball team in complete control of Saturday’s 62-48 victory over West Hancock.
The Eagles trailed 13-12 at the end of the first quarter after the Titans knocked down three 3-pointers, but the defensive intensity ratcheted up and Liberty limited West Hancock to just two field goals in the second quarter. A 23-5 run gave the Eagles a 17-point halftime advantage.
Nolton Klingele and Clayton Obert each had six points in the quarter for Liberty.
The Eagles extended the lead to 23 points by the end of the third quarter. Nolton Klingele led Liberty (5-2) with 17 points, while Reese Knuffman had 10 points.
Colin LeMaire led West Hancock with 14 points, while Issac Siegfried and Matthew Sinele had 11 apiece.
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill.
Tornadoes spin to another win
Tate Kunzeman nearly outscored Brussels by himself, netting a game-high 23 points in the Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team’s 56-25 victory Saturday. The Tornadoes are now 10-3.