QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame softball team scored five runs in the first inning against Payson Seymour and never looked back, taking a 10-0 victory over the Indians in five innings.
Kailey Wall scored three of the Raiders' runs from the lead-off position and finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Haley Schertel was 1 for 1 with two walks, a triple and an RBI and Lindsey Fischer finished 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Eryn Cornwell and Abbey Schreacke both also recorded doubles, and Cornwell had a team-high four RBIs.
Cornwell also picked up the victory in the circle, throwing four innings with one run and two walks surrendered. Hannah Bingaman had the lone hit of the day for the Indians, and she was the losing pitcher with nine hits and eight earned runs surrendered over four innings of work.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
Blue Devils defeat Cyclones in dual
The Quincy High School boys tennis team earned a 7-2 dual victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin on the road on Wednesday evening.
The top of the lineup was strong for the Blue Devils, with Caleb Vonderheide at No. 1 singles, Gavin Wong at No. 2 and Keshav Ghaneker at No. 3 all earning straight-set victories. Will Hanlin at No. 5 and Jason Derian at No. 6 both also defeated their opponents in straight sets to give QHS a 5-1 lead heading to doubles action.
In doubles action, Vonderheide and Wong were 6-1, 6-1 victors in the No. 1 match and Hanlin and Allen Oakley won at No. 2, taking a 6-3, 7-5 victory in a tightly contested match.
QUINCY
Raiders split quadrangular action
The Quincy Notre Dame boys tennis team earned one win, one loss and one tie in a quadrangular on Wednesday at Chatham Glenwood.
The Raiders defeated host-Chatham Glenwood 3-1 with singles victories from Sean Robertson and Caleb Hoffman, with Robertson coming back for a 6-7, 6-4, (10-6) third-set decision. Marko Cucuk and Andrew Catalpa sealed the win with a three-set victory in doubles action.
QND split its four matches with Troy Triad. Catalpa won 7-5, 6-3 in singles action and Robertson and Hoffman won 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles matches.
In the third match against Metamora, the Raiders fell 3-1 with Cucuk and Catalpa rallying form a first-set sweep to take an 0-6, 6-4, (10-7) victory in doubles.