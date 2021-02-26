SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — The North Shelby girls basketball team defeated Marion County 62-38 on Friday night to win the Class 1 District 11 championship, the Raiders’ first district title since 2001.
North Shelby (17-5) moves on to face Meadville (23-3) in a Class 1 sectional game on Wednesday. The Raiders started off Friday’s district championship well with a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. They extended that advantage to 29-17 by halftime, with Natalie Thrasher and Ceairra Kirby both scoring six in the second quarter.
Ava Williams was a consistent scoring threat throughout the game, finishing with a team-high 13 points for North Shelby. Kirby followed with 12 points and Thrasher and Caroline Linberger each finished with 10. Olivia Wood had 14 points for the Mustangs (14-10).
LIBERTY, Ill.
Eagles leave Saukees behind
After one quarter of play on Friday, the Liberty boys basketball team held a tight 9-7 lead over Pittsfield. By halftime the Eagles’ lead had grown to 22-16, and in the third quarter it ballooned to double digits as Liberty ran away with a 49-37 victory.
The Saukees didn’t reach double figures in points until the fourth quarter, but even then the Eagles (4-2) still finished with a 14-13 advantage in the quarter. Nolton Klingele once again led Liberty with 17 points, including a 9-for-12 mark from the free throw line, and Reese Knuffman added 11 points with five in the third quarter.
No Pittsfield player reached double figures but TJ Reel, Cade Tomhave and Carter Klatt all had eight points for the Saukees.
AUGUSTA, Ill.
Suns eclipse Indians early
The Southeastern boys basketball team defeated Payson Seymour 66-44 at home on Friday night. By halftime the Suns had built a 31-20 lead, with Danny Stephens and Jerik Heaton both scoring 10 points in the first half.
Stephens finished with a game-high 23 points and Ramsey Fry came just behind with 20 points, including 14 in the second half. Riker Triplett had 17 points to pace the Indians.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers fall short in defensive struggle
The Illini West boys basketball team lost to Beardstown 40-33 on Friday. After building a 12-10 lead in the first quarter, the Chargers managed just five points in the second quarter and trailed 20-17 at the half.
Max Richardson finished with 10 points for Illini West and Cole Jackson had nine points with two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Forrest Wilde also had two triples in the first quarter to help build the early lead.
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill.
Rockets halt Tornadoes’ path
The Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team was held to a season low in points in a 55-30 loss to Jacksonville Routt on Friday.
Cash Kirk had 11 points to pace the Tornadoes (9-3) but no other player reached double figures. Four players scored in double figures for the Rockets.