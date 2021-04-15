QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team earned its third straight victory on Thursday with a 25-9, 25-17 sweep of Central at the Pit.
Junior setter Maggie Drew finished with 23 assists for the Raiders (8-3) and sophomore middle hitter Abbey Schreack had six kills.
The Panthers were led by senior outside hitter Makayla Crimm with five kills.
QUINCY
Blue Devils win season opener
The Quincy High School boys tennis team defeated Hannibal 7-2 in its season opener on Thursday at Resevoir Park.
The Blue Devils swept the singles matches, with Caleb Vanderheide winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Gavin Wang winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2, Keshau Ghanekar winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3, Preston Trinh winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4, Will Hanlin winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5 and Allen Oakley winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.
QHS also took the No. 1 doubles match with Anderson Knapp and Jason Derian defeating Hannibal’s Karson Westhoff and Macen Mitchell 5-7, 6-4, (10-5). The Pirates took the other two doubles matches, with Caden Cook and Alaric Mefford winning 6-2, 4-6, (10-6) over Quincy’s Trevor Nelson and Jayden Nguyen at No. 2 and Gabriel Foster and Augustus Herrin defeating the Blue Devils team of Oakley and Blake Degitz 5-7, 6-4, (10-8) at No. 3.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets sting Indians in three
The Brown County volleyball team won a three-set battle with Payson Seymour on Thursday 25-15, 24-26, 25-14.
Gabby McGath recorded 32 assists, 16 digs and three aces for the Hornets (13-4) while Kaci McKeon had 22 digs and six aces. Katey Flynn was the top offensive threat for Brown County with 12 kills, along with 14 digs, and Klare Flynn followed with 10 kills.
With her 32 assists, McGath set the Hornets’ single-season and career assists record.