BURLINGTON, Iowa. — The Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team crossed the Mississippi River on Saturday and brought a potent offensive attack along for the trip.
The Raiders took down Burlington 7-0 with Lia Quintero recording a hat trick and Sophie Gramke adding two goals, both assisted by Quintero. QND (4-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute on Gramke’s first goal, coming on a header off a corner kick by Quintero, then Quintero scored twice just before halftime to give the Raiders a 3-0 halftime lead.
Ellie Peters netted a free kick in the 47th minute to kick off scoring in the second half, then a minute later Gramke scored off a strong run that got behind the defender to put QND ahead 5-0 in the 49th minute. Quintero scored her third goal of the game in the 52nd minute off a through ball from Peters, then Lauren Peters made it 7-0 in the 65th minute on a 25-yard strike, assisted by Grayson Pritts.
The Raiders will host Macomb on Tuesday for their home opener at 4:30 p.m.
Blue Devils taken down twice
The Quincy High School girls soccer team lost twice in the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa, on Saturday, falling 3-0 to Linn-Mar and 3-2 to Normal Community.
Against the Lions in the morning game, the Blue Devils (2-4) struggled to get past Linn-Mar’s goalkeeper Waverly Patterson. QHS had a goal scored that was called back and two breakaway shots were turned back by Patterson saves.
In the afternoon game against the Ironmen, QHS played well in the first half but allowed Normal Community to take over during a stretch in the second and couldn’t recover. Bri Lannerd scored off an assist from Mackenzie O’Brien and Breighlyn Thomas scored off an assist from Anna Morrison.
Raiders suffer first losses
The Quincy Notre Dame softball team took its first two losses of the season on Saturday, falling to Hardin Calhoun 12-9 and Edwardsville 12-1.
The Raiders managed nine total hits in the loss to the Warriors but surrendered 15 hits and committed four errors. Abbey Schreacke was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Lindsey Fischer was 2 for 5.
QND’s bats weren’t as strong in the second game, as the Tigers outhit the Raiders 17-4.