MEADVILLE, Mo. — There was no stopping the North Shelby girls basketball duo of Caroline Linberger and Ava Williams in the Class 1 Sectional 6 game against Meadville on Wednesday evening.
Linberger finished with 31 points for the Raiders and, not to be outdone, Williams followed with 29 points to send North Shelby the Class 1 quarterfinals, handing the Eagles only their fourth loss on the season. Meadville was held to only one field goal in the first 12 minutes.
The Raiders (18-5) advance to face Leeton (21-4) in the Class 1 quarterfinals on Saturday in Shelbyville, Mo., at 1 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, Mo.
Tigers hold off Shamrocks for sectional crown
The Scotland County girls basketball team defeated New Haven 48-45 on Wednesday in the Class 2 Sectional 3 game. The Tigers (21-5) move on to the Class 2 quarterfinals, where they will face Eugene (15-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Memphis, Mo.
Scotland County clung to a 42-40 lead with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but senior Morgan Blessing hit a three with 2:25 remaining to extend the lead to five and give the Tigers some breathing room. Blessing finished with six points while junior Hannah Feeney led Scotland County with 15 points and senior Kylee Stott followed with nine.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Kirkham scores 36 as Chargers handle West Prairie
Caydee Kirkham had 30 points in the first half of the Illini West girls basketball team’s game against West Prairie and finished with 36 points as the Chargers won 75-18.
Kirkham started the first quarter with 19 points, including five makes from 3-point land, then added another 11 points in the second quarter with another hit from behind the arc. Madi Cole also reached double figures for Illini West with 10 points and Rylee Reed added eight.
MENDON, Ill.
Barry’s buzzer beater lifts Mustangs
Kylee Barry made a layup at the buzzer to give the Unity girls basketball team a 60-59 victory over Monmouth-Roseville Wednesday night.
Ryley Huston made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left to put the Titans ahead 59-58. After a Monmouth timeout, Taylor Nichols drove the left sideline, passed the pass ahead to Brooklyn Stiefel, who found Barry open on the right block.
The Mustangs trailed most of the first three quarters before taking their biggest lead at 57-53 when Kyra Carothers made a spinning layup with 2:01 left in the game.
Carothers led Unity (6-2) with 18 points, while Ashlynn Arnsman scored 14. Huston led the Titans (7-2) with 27 points.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Tornadoes sweep up Panthers
The Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team ground out a 34-30 victory over Central on the road Wednesday.
Tate Kunzeman finished with 14 points to lead the Tornadoes, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process. Blake Eyler paced the Panthers with 10 points on his senior night and fellow senior Peyton Clampitt added six points.