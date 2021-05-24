QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team put together a seven-run inning in each of Monday’s doubleheader, leading to a 9-0 and 11-1 sweep of Monmouth-Roseville at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
In the first game, Ethan Kite limited the Titans to one single, while striking out nine and walking four over five innings. Kite walked the bases loaded in the first inning but escaped unharmed with a strikeout to end the frame. He allowed only three baserunners thereafter, the last advancing on a dropped third strike.
The Raiders (14-3) scored seven times in the second inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Brock Wiley, a two-run single from Alex Connoyer and Kite being hit by a pitch to force in a run.
Kite and Harry Oden finished with two RBIs as the Raiders had just six hits but took advantage of three errors by Monmouth and six walks.
In the nightcap, the Raiders ended the game by scoring seven times in the fourth inning despite getting just two singles in the frame. QND finished with just three hits as Monmouth walked 12 batters and hit three. The Raiders’ Ben Kasparie allowed one run and three hits, while striking out two.
QUINCY
Raiders overwhelm Titans in first half
The Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team scored seven goals in the first half Monday and began a three-game home stretch to close the regular season with a 9-0 victory over Monmouth-Roseville at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
Lia Quintero and Ellie Peters each had a hat trick, while Sophie Gramke and Eva Dickerman each scored one. Ella Hummel scored her first varsity goal and added her first varsity assist for the Raiders (13-0-1). Aly Young and the QND defense notched their 11th shutout.
PAYSON, Ill.
Indians capitalize offensively
The Payson Seymour softball team scored in four of the five innings played Monday, cementing an 11-1 victory over Western with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kaylee Burgess’ two-run single ended the game. She finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Tenlee Voss and Lauren Brinkman had two hits apiece and each doubled for the Indians (6-4). Hannah Bingaman allowed one run and four hits over four innings with five strikeouts to earn the victory. Voss struck out one and walked one in a scoreless, hitless inning of relief.
Lily Winningham had two hits for Western.
PAYSON, Ill.
Aggressive Indians manufacture victory
The Payson Seymour baseball team scored on a wild pitch and a steal of home in the first inning and never trailed in Monday’s 5-2 victory over Western. The Indians also scored on a dropped third strike, an error and a wild pitch.
Ben Perrine threw five shutout innings for Payson, allowing two hits and striking out nine.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Panthers bounce back to earn split
The Central softball team couldn’t overcome four errors and some struggles offensively in dropping the first game of Monday’s doubleheader 6-2 to Macomb, but a five-run first inning propelled the Panthers to an 8-7 victory in the second game and a split.
Central committed four errors and had just five hits in the first game. Haley Cramer went 2 for 3, while Katie Hildebrand had a two-run double.
In the nightcap, the Panthers loaded the bases into the top of the first inning with three straight singles before scoring on two passed balls and a groundout. Libby Ippensen drove in a run with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Macomb rallied to tie the game at 6 by the end of the third inning. However, Central got an RBI single from Maddie Hamilton and another run on a passed ball to regain the lead. Macie Reuschel and Hildebrand had two hits apiece for the Panthers.
MACOMB, Ill.
Bombers consistent in victory over Panthers
The Macomb baseball team scored two runs in each of the first four innings and tacked on four more in the fifth, leading to a 12-2 victory over Central on Monday. Blake Eyler had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Panthers.
The Bombers capitalized on eight walks and one hit batter.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Suns’ offense outshines Eagles
Despite answering the Southeastern baseball team’s three-run top of the first inning with three runs in the bottom of the frame, Liberty couldn’t keep pace thereafter and suffered a 12-5 loss Monday.
Brayden Winters went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Suns, while Danny Stephens had two hits and Cade Rigg and Landen Roberts each drove in two runs. Owen Rigg scored three times.
Ryan Hedrick had two of Liberty’s six hits.