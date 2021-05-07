BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team continued its unbeaten start to the season on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Burlington Notre Dame.
The Raiders (6-0) outshot the Nikes 17-2, 8-1 on goal. Lauryn Peters gave QND a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute off a goal from a corner kick by Lia Quintero, then Sophie Gramke scored in the 56th minute to make it 2-0.
Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young combined to pitch the fourth shutout of the year for the Raiders.
PALMYRA, Mo.
Tigers take down Panthers
The Palmyra baseball team lost 16-5 to Kirksville in its first game of the QND-Palmyra slam on Friday night at Flower City Park. The Tigers had 15 hits to score their 16 runs, led by a 4 for 5 night from Brock Burchett and a 3 for 4 showing from Logan Blickhan, who scored a team-high four runs.
Nolyn Richards finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored for the Panthers and Brody Lehenbauer was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Adam Goodwin took the loss, allowing seven hits and seven runs in 1 1/3 innings of work in relief of starting pitcher Wade Begley, who went 3 2/3 innings with four hits and four runs surrendered. Pearce Crawford pitched the complete game for Kirksville, allowing 10 hits and five runs while striking out four and walking four.
MOUNT STERLING, Ill.
Late rally allows Hornets to walk off Chargers
The Brown County baseball team defeated Illini West 12-11 on Friday evening, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull off the come-from-behind victory.
Bradyn Robertson started the game on the mound for the Chargers but was pulled after 2 1/3 innings of work. Logan Kissinger was eventually saddled with the loss, pitching 2/3 innings with two runs and two hits surrendered. Lance Belshaw scored four runs for the Chargers and Drew Dooley finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs.