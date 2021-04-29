QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team won its third straight game on Thursday with a 10-0 victory over Beardstown at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Raiders (4-3) plated three runs in the bottom of the third with Alex Connoyer recording a two-RBI double in the frame to score Dalton Miller and Brady Kindhart. QND had a bases loaded with no outs situation in the bottom of the fourth after two walks and a hit by pitch to start the frame. A wild pitch and string of errors allowed both Nolan Obert and Ben Kasparie to score, then an RBI single from Miller made it 6-0 Raiders.
QND ended the game in the bottom of the sixth with four more runs, including an RBI double by Harry Oden to score Jack Linenfelser to end the game.
Tucker Tollerton finished 1 for 1 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored for the Raiders while Devin Jones was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Ethan Kite was solid in the complete-game effort, allowing just two hits and four walks while striking out eight.
HANNIBAL
Palmyra golf wins CCC crown
The Palmyra boys golf team won the Clarence Cannon Conference tournament on Thursday at Norwoods Golf Course with a score of 348.
South Shelby took second in the team standings with a score of 369 and Centralia took third with a 372.
Palmyra’s Jacob Webster was the meet medalist with a score of 84 and Brady Shively was the runner-up with an 85. Elijah Edwards shot an 89 and Laydin Lochman finished with a 90, giving Palmyra four scorers in the top 10.
South Shelby’s Cole Mitchell tied with Centralia’s Noah Brooks for third place with an 86 while Monroe City’s Logan Buhlig led his team with an 88 to finish fifth and earn first-team CCC honors.