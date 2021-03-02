PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pittsfield boys basketball team played hounding defense against Western on Tuesday, holding the Wildcats under double digits in every quarter on the way to a 40-25 victory.
Scoring didn’t come easily for the Saukees either, but seven points from Cade Tomhave in the second quarter helped Pittsfield take a 19-10 lead into halftime. TJ Reel provided the scoring punch in the second half, putting in 10 of his game-high 14 points in the final 16 minutes including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Tomhave also reached double figures with 11 points. Erick Hively led Western with 11 points of his own.
RUSHVILLE, Ill.
Siegfried’s hot hand pushes Titans past Rockets
Isaac Siegfried scored 34 points for the West Hancock boys basketball team in a 76-64 victory over Rushville-Industry on Tuesday night.
The Rockets led 22-19 after the first quarter but West Hancock put up 22 points in the second quarter while holding the Rockets to nine to take a 41-33 advantage into halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Titans’ lead had grown to 58-45.
Siegfried was on fire from behind the 3-point line, making 10 of 12 threes to lead the Titans to victory.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Deitrich sends Chargers over Spartans
The Illini West boys basketball team held on for a 46-45 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City on Tuesday. Nolan Deitrich delivered the victory for the Chargers with a 3-pointer at the fourth-quarter buzzer, his third three of the fourth quarter.
Max Richardson led the Chargers with 10 points, including four in the fourth quarter to complement Deitrich’s nine.
HAMILTON, Ill.
Titans roll over Rockets
The West Hancock girls basketball team trounced Rushville-Industry 62-30 at home on Tuesday evening. Four players finished in double figures for the Titans, led by Briley Barber and Lillie Woodworth with 16 points apiece.
MONMOUTH, Ill.
Stephens, Rigg lift Suns past Titans
The Southeastern boys basketball team picked up a 49-39 road victory over Monmouth-Roseville on Tuesday night. Danny Stephens led the Suns with 21 points and Owen Rigg added 11.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets sting Trojans
The Brown County boys basketball team took down Triopia at home on Tuesday with a 58-43 victory.
The Hornets trailed 12-9 early but outscored the Trojans 19-10 in the second quarter to take a 28-22 lead into halftime. Tate Fullerton led the Hornets with 14 points.