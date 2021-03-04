LIBERTY, Ill. — Trailing 27-32 heading to the fourth quarter, the Liberty girls basketball team needed a spark to pull off a comeback against West Hancock on Thursday night.
Jayden Schuette provided that spark, scoring 10 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles came back to beat the Titans 44-38. Schuette started the quarter with a 3-pointer, her second make from deep on the night, then hit 7 of 8 free throws to close out the frame.
Cora Schuette also dropped in five points during the fourth to give her seven on the night, while Grace Heinecke and Anna Wheelock both also added seven points for Liberty.
Bailey Barber had a game-high 24 points for West Hancock, but she was held to just three points in the fourth quarter.
MENDON, Ill.
Second-half surge lifts Saukees over Mustangs
A 10-0 second-half run gave the Pittsfield boys basketball team the lead for good in a 48-36 win Thursday night.
T.J. Reel made a layup, a 3-pointer and two free throws during the spurt which put the Saukees ahead 38-30 when Carter Klatt made a free throw with 5 minutes, 1 second left in the fourth quarter.
Pittsfield stepped up defensively, holding the Mustangs without a field goal after Cody Shaffer’s 3-pointer cut the Saukees’ lead to 40-35 with 3:49 left.
Unity took its first lead of the game at 21-20 when Brett Bristow scored off an inbounds pass with 4:18 left in the third quarter. There were four lead changes and two ties during the third.
Cade Tomhave led Pittsfield (7-2) with 13 points. Bristow led Unity (0-8) with nine points.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Lemons, Cox push Saukees past Panthers
Chloe Lemons finished with a game-high 22 points and Katie Cox followed with 21 points as the Pittsfield girls basketball team defeated Central-Southeastern 55-37 on the road on Thursday.
Lemons scored four points in the first and second quarter for eight points in the first half, but Cox went into halftime with just five points to her tally as the Saukees led 24-18. Both girls heated up in the third quarter, with Lemons scoring eight points in the frame and Cox scoring six, but the Panthers matched them score for score and still trailed by six heading to the fourth.
The Saukees put the game away in the fourth quarter, outscoring C-SE 17-5 with Cox scoring 10 points in the final eight minutes.
Brilyn Lantz finished with 13 points to lead the Panthers and Summer Ramsey followed with 10 points.
BUSHNELL, Ill.
Chargers handle B-PC
The Illini West girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to defeat Bushnell-Prairie City 45-33 on Thursday evening.
After trailing 13-9 after the first quarter, the Chargers took a 26-24 lead into halftime with Caydee Kirkham scoring 11 of the their 17 points in the second quarter, including three hits from 3-point land. Kirkham finished with 20 points to pace Illini West, with six total makes from deep. Rylee Reed followed with nine points for the Chargers.