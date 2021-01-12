PALMYRA, Mo. — Shots just didn’t want to fall for the Palmyra boys basketball team on Tuesday night against Knox County.
The Panthers made just four field goals in the first half as the Eagles went on a 20-4 run to close the first half and build a 24-8 lead into halftime. That was enough cushion for Knox County to hold off a Palmyra comeback in the second half for a 44-37 victory.
A balanced effort put the Eagles (8-3) over the top. Nelson Shinkle, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward, came off the bench to lead the Eagles with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. His six-point outburst in the first quarter helped spark the 20-4 run in the first half. Braydon Miller followed with 10 points and Connor Hayes contributed eight points while Jacob Becker pulled down eight rebounds.
Quade Plunkett was the only one to see his shot fall consistently for the Panthers (5-5) as he finished with a game-high 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Abe Haerr had eight points and eight rebounds, with six of his points coming in the third quarter as Palmyra pulled within seven points on a 10-1 run to start the third. Knox County responded with a 10-2 run of its own to extend its lead back to 15 points, a hole the Panthers couldn’t climb out of.
Hayes also reached the 1,000-point mark for his career in the Eagles victory.
PALMYRA, Mo.
Strong fourth shoots Eagles over Panthers
The Knox County girls basketball team turned a one-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter into a 38-28 victory over Palmyra on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (6-5) trailed by one at halftime and after the third quarter, but they outscored the Panthers (4-5) by a 15-4 margin in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory. Leading scorer Riley Strange only had two points in the closing frame as well, though she did have a game-high 10 points for Knox County. Alyssa Peavler and Kylee Woods both scored four points in the fourth while Kaitlin Campbell connected on a 3-pointer and Daniela Dooley also scored a basket. Dooley and Campbell both finished with eight points for the game.
Riley McKinney scored nine points to lead Palmyra, with one of the team’s two baskets in the fourth. No other girl scored more than six points as the Panthers suffered their third straight loss.
QUEEN CITY, Mo.
North Shelby knocks off Schuyler County
The North Shelby girls basketball team picked up a 47-46 victory over Schuyler County on the road Tuesday night. The Raiders (8-2) were ranked No. 7 in Class 1 in the latest rankings released on Tuesday while the Rams (10-2) came in ranked fifth in Class 2.
Lilly Cook led North Shelby with 16 points while Caroline Linberger followed with 14.
QUEEN CITY, Mo.
Raiders rebound against Rams
The North Shelby boys basketball team ended a two game slide on Tuesday with a 74-43 victory over Schuyler County. Its the third time the Raiders (5-5) have reached 70 points this season and the first since back-to-back 70-point efforts to close out the December portion of the schedule.
Landon Bender led the way with 15 points and Brendyn McDaniel and Kyle Smith both followed with 14 for North Shelby.