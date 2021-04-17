PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Quincy High School baseball team scored two runs in each of the first two innings and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning to earn a 5-2 victory over Pittsfield on Friday.
In the top of the first inning, Logan Eaton and Noah Harbin led off with back-to-back walks and Luke Mettemeyer was hit by a pitch one out later to load the bases. Conner Schwindeler followed with a two-run double to left field.
Grayson Cook delivered a two-run double with two outs in the second inning to give Quincy a 4-0 lead.
Pittsfield scratched across a run in the fourth and another in the sixth, getting an RBI single from Cade Tomhave, but Mettemeyer’s RBI single in the seventh pushed Quincy’s lead back to three runs.
Schwindeler picked up the victory, allowing two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Dominick Gibson pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to close it out. Mettemeyer had two of Quincy’s seven hits, while Eaton scored twice.
QUINCY
Blue Devils hold off Saukees
The Quincy High School softball team quelled Pittsfield’s seventh-inning rally just in time to save a 9-7 victory Friday at the QHS field.
The Blue Devils led 9-3 going to the seventh inning before the Saukees’ Ella Constable got a one-out rally going with a single and Emma Saxe followed with a double to left field. A single by Taylor Scott scored two runs, and the Saukees plated two more with two outs before the Blue Devils’ Brynn Krutmeier got Matti McCartney to ground out out to end the game.
The Blue Devils built their advantage by scoring six times in the bottom of the first inning, scoring the first two runs on an error and getting an RBI doubled from Kayden Smith and two-out, two-run single from Elaina Schreak.
Ella Marks blasted a three-run home run to center field in the sixth inning.
Schreak went 3 for 4, while Emiliey Cain and Smith each had two hits. Krutmeier struck out 11 and walked five over seven innings.