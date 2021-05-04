QUINCY — The West Hancock softball team recorded 10 hits on its way to a 10-3 victory over Quincy High School on Tuesday evening.
The Titans led 5-3 heading to the seventh inning, but they scored five more runs in the seventh to extend their lead to seven. Megan Fox finished 2 of 4 with a double and three RBIs for West Hancock, while Lauren Carr was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Fox picked up the win in the circle as well, throwing six innings and allowing seven hits, three runs and striking out two.
Elaina Schreacke started in the circle for the Blue Devils (4-5) and went three innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out three. Emiliey Cain pitched the other four innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. Sofi Sangrey finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a run and an RBI, while Paige Kurfman was 1 for 2 with a double and Schreacke was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Eagles walk-off Trojans
Logan Robbins delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday to deliver a 10-9 victory over Liberty baseball over Triopia.
The Eagles led 8-4 heading to the seventh inning but allowed five runs in the top of the frame that let the Trojans take a 9-8 advantage. Ryan Hedrick tied the game with an RBI double earlier in the seventh before Robbins’ single allowed Hedrick to score the game-winning run.
Hedrick went 2 for 5 with three runs scored and the only extra-base hit of the game for the Eagles, while Robins was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Logan Ensley was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Hedrick, Ensley and Karson Kasparie all pitched in the victory, with Hedrick starting and going 3 1/3 innings with three hits and no earned runs allowed.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Mustangs outslug Eagles in opener
The Unity softball team won its season opener 16-11 on the road over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (1-0) trailed 2-1 after three innings but scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth to take a commanding lead. A two-run single from Kylee Barry put the Mustangs ahead 4-2, then the next six Unity batters reached either from singles or walks. Brooklyn Stiefel put a finishing stamp on the frame with a two-RBI single to make it 10-2.
Stiefel finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, while Ashlynn Arnsman was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Taylor Goudschaal earned the victory, throwing the first 4 1/3 innings while allowing 10 hits and six runs and striking out three.