MENDON, Ill. — An 11-point halftime lead had completely dissipated for the Illini West girls basketball team as Unity came out hot in the third quarter to turn a 20-9 deficit into a 28-25 advantage.
The Mustangs failed to add to their lead on their last possession of the quarter, but they ran the clock down enough where all Illini West could do is heave a half-court shot. That was apparently too much time.
Chargers senior Halee Wood unleashed a shot from midcourt and banked it in for a three to tie the game at 28, quelling what was a 19-5 Unity run. That shot sparked Illini West in the fourth quarter as it was able to get a step ahead and keep the lead throughout the fourth quarter for a 39-36 victory.
“That’s a shot that she’s going to remember for the rest of her life,” Chargers coach Grant Surprenant said of Wood’s half-court heave. “When we got the rebound I looked at her eyes and she looked up at the clock and I was thinking, ‘OK, she knows that there’s about two seconds left.’ Then she chucked it and when it was in the air I thought it had a chance, and then it went in. You could just tell that gave us momentum going into the fourth quarter.”
While Wood’s shot got the Chargers (4-1) back on track, it was their defensive effort that gave them the lead in the first place. Illini West held Unity to just four made field goals in the first half, and just one make in the second quarter.
“We needed to come out and really set the tone defensively, and it wasn’t just going to be on the ball or off the ball,” Surprenant said. “It was going to be a team defensive effort.”
In the meantime, Caydee Kirkham got the offense cooking with three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Kirkham finished with 19 points for the game, including a 4-for-4 mark from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
Unity (4-1) finally found some offensive rhythm in the third quarter by taking the ball to the basket. Sophia Shaffer had seven points in the third coming off of aggressive play and Ashlynn Arnsman had five points and was 3 for 4 from the line. The offense wasn’t sustainable in the fourth, however, as the Chargers again shut down the Mustangs for eight points. Shaffer and Brooklyn Stiefel both had 10 points to lead Unity.
Moments like Wood’s shot and chances to play competitive games against good teams in the area make this season special for Suprenant and his girls, even if there is no postseason on the horizon.
“We are very thankful as a program that we get an opportunity to play. Every day I tell them, ‘We get an opportunity to play basketball,’” Surprenant said. “There’s no postseason, but we have a competitive group and they understand every time we step on the basketball court that they want to win a basketball game, and that certainly showed this morning.”
EWING, Mo.
Talton reaches career milestone in finale
Monroe City junior guard Joshua Talton scored his 1,000th point as the Panthers defeated Highland 66-36 to close out the regular season on Saturday afternoon.
Talton finished with a game-high 16 points, eight in each half. Monroe City (23-2) led 31-19 at halftime but outscored the Cougars 18-7 in the third quarter to put the game away. Jaedyn Robertson and Kyle Hays both finished with 10 points to give the Panthers three in double figures, and Cade Chapman added eight points.
No Highland player reached double figures, with Robert Goehl leading the Cougars with six points.
EWING, Mo.
Panthers bounce back against Cougars
The Monroe City girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Macon on Friday with a 61-28 victory over Highland on Saturday to finish the regular season.
Riley Quinn finished with 18 points to pace the Panthers and Haley Hagan followed with 14 points. Clara Minor also added nine points and Hallie Dyer finished with eight. Audra Dehner led the Cougars with 12 points.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Klingele, Eagles soar over Brussels
Nolton Klingele scored 31 points for the Liberty boys basketball team in a 77-30 victory over Brussels on Saturday. Klingele dropped 24 of his 31 in the first quarter as the Eagles (2-2) broke open a 36-5 lead.
Logan Robbins and Ryan Hedrick also joined Klingele in double figures, with Robbins adding 14 points and Hedrick scoring 10.
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill.
Tornadoes hold down Springfield Lutheran
The Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team defeated Springfield Lutheran 55-24 on Saturday.
Four players reached double figures for the Tornadoes (8-1). Ethan Lothridge and Cash Kirk both led the way with 14 points, while Tate Kunzeman followed with 13 and Avery Bradshaw put in 12 points.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Saukees slip by Eagles
The Pittsfield girls basketball team picked up a 43-31 victory over Liberty on Saturday.
An even scoring outing allowed the Saukees to succeed, with Katie Cox leading the way with 11 points, Ashley Waters and Ellie Ten Eyck both scoring nine and Chloe Lemons adding eight. Izzy Gimm led the Eagles with nine points and Jayden Schuette pitched in eight.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Panthers fall to Titans
The Central boys basketball team lost to Monmouth-Roseville 56-50 behind 27 points from Titans senior Jack Thompson.
The Panthers only managed three points in the first quarter and had to play catchup the whole way, though they did gain ground on the 12-point deficit they faced in the first quarter. Isaac Genenbacher led the Panthers with 17 points and Blake Eyler followed with 16 points.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Monmouth-Roseville too much for C-SE
The Central-Southeastern girls basketball team was no match for Monmouth-Roseville in a 59-30 loss on Saturday.
The Titans held the Panthers under 10 points in three of four quarters and had four girls score in double figures, led by Ryley Huston’s 17 points. Brilyn Lantz was the lone C-SE player in double figures, scoring 10 points, while Karlee Marlow followed with six.