STAFF REPORT
MENDON, Ill. — Any momentum the Unity softball team created by scratching across a run in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday was gone in a blink.
Central scored nine times in the top of the fifth inning and finished off a 12-2 victory in the bottom of the frame.
The Panthers led 3-0 before an error and a groundout to open the bottom of the fourth got a runner to third base for the Mustangs. Taylor Goudschaal followed with a single to left field to make it 3-1.
Karlee Marlow and Macie Reuschel sandwiched walks around an out to lead off the top of the fifth for Central (7-5) before an error on a ground ball plated the first run of the inning. A hit batter loaded the bases, and Reuschel scored on a passed ball before Carlie Goehl delivered a two-run single.
Back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Karlie Barry and Marlow punctuated the outburst.
QUINCY
Raiders’ offense clicks on all cylinders
The Quincy Notre Dame softball team scored at least two runs in each of the four innings played Thursday, rolling to a 15-0 victory over Western at the Backyard.
An RBI groundout, a run-scoring single and a passed ball led to three runs in the first inning for the Raiders (14-3). After scoring twice in the second, QND plated four runs in the third as Lexi Schaffer and Haley Schertel each had a two-run single. .
QND’s Eryn Cornwell and Brooke Boden combined on a four-inning no-hitter.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill.
Blue Devils struggle in WB6 play
The Quincy High School softball team saw its losing streak reach 13 games Thursday with a pair of Western Big 6 Conference losses to Rock Island. The Rocks won 12-1 and 14-2.
Rock Island’s Alexis Carroll tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the opener.
, allowing one earned run on five walks and a hit batter. She struck out nine. The Blue Devils committed four errors, leading to just five of the 12 runs charged to Brynn Krutmeier being earned.
The Rocks’ Campbell Kelley allowed just two hits in the nightcap, striking out eight and walking two. Neither run was earned. Emiliey Cain had both hits for the Blue Devils (4-14, 0-10 WB6).