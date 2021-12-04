The Quincy High School boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night, falling 51-42 at Centralia.
Bradley Longcor and Jeremiah Talton each scored 11 points, while Reid O’Brien added nine for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils fell to 4-1. They return to Western Big Six Conference play Tuesday at Rock Island Alleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.