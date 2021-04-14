QUINCY — The Quincy High School softball team hadn’t played in 694 days after last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in the first game of the season against Central on Wednesday the Blue Devils got some extra time on the field.
QHS battled back from a 3-1 deficit early against the Panthers to eventually pull off a 4-3 victory in the eighth inning, thanks to a walk-off RBI single from Karly Leenerts.
After Leenerts drove home Kayden Smith for the game-winning run, it took her a second to realize what she had done.
“I could tell she didn’t know exactly what was going on or what happened, and that’s what’s exciting, seeing the young kids develop and learn,” Blue Devils coach Darrell Henze said.
Leenerts, a sophomore who started her first high school game at catcher for QHS (1-0), recorded her first hit of her career in the second inning for an RBI single to drive home Paige Kurfman and tie the game at 1. She finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
“Karly has really come along in a year’s time,” Henze said.
The Panthers retook the lead in the third inning thanks to a pair of errors on the base paths from the QHS infield and a walk from pitcher Brynn Krutmeier. Central coach Amy Hildebrand was pleased with the way her team started off.
“We always try to come out and be aggressive on the bases and at the plate,” Hildebrand said. “I thought we should have been more aggressive at the plate, but we’re going to stay positive and keep plugging away.”
Krutmeier settled in after the errors and limited the damage the rest of the way out. After the third inning, Krutmeier retired 15 of 18 batters and only allowed three total hits. She finished with seven strikeouts and two walks in the complete-game effort.
“It was a good win for us and a good win for Brynn,” Henze said. “She had a little trouble with her riseball, the wind probably played with it a little bit, but she stuck with it and kept her head in the game. She didn’t let getting down early bother her and we fought through it.”
Haley Cramer pitched the first five innings for the Panthers (0-1) and allowed seven hits and three runs with two walks and a strikeout, and Katie Hildebrand finished the final 2 1/3 innings with four hits and a run surrendered with two strikeout. Macie Reuschel, Katie Hildebrand and Maddie Hamilton all recorded hits for Central, and Karlee Marlow scored two runs.
“It’s nice to be on the field and see what we’ve got,” Coach Hildebrand said. “We have no seniors so we are getting a feel, seeing what it’s like during a game. We will take it one step at a time and hopefully we are ready by the end of the season.”
The Blue Devils finished with 11 total hits, with Krutmeier and Smith both finishing 2 for 4 to match Leenerts. Now with a victory under their belts, Henze is excited to watch the Blue Devils continue to grow.
“It’s going to be a learning experience,” Henze said. “We’re going to be up and down. Hopefully we clean it up more than we dust it up.”