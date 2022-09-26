QUINCY – It was an evenly contested, hard-fought battle between cross-river rivals.
And it came right down to the final points in the third and deciding set.
The Hannibal Pirates dropped the first set before overcoming deficits in Sets 2 and 3 to earn an impressive road win over Quincy High on Monday night.
QHS took the first set 25-20 before the Pirates rallied to prevail 25-23, 25-22 to claim the victory.
Hannibal improved to 13-5-1 overall.
“It was a good win for us against a tough team,” said Pirate senior Nora Hark, who had five kills, nine assists and 16 digs Monday. “We got behind, but we stuck together and kept playing together as a team.”
Senior Kate Maune was a force at the net for Hannibal. She finished with 10 kills, 16 digs and two blocks.
Ashlyn Hess had 19 assists and eight digs while Abbie Martin contributed 22 digs and Lexi Wheelan 13 digs for the Pirates.
“We’ve really focused on keeping the momentum on our side of the net,” Hannibal coach Megan Phillips said. “It’s always good when you can win a match against a good Illinois team. The girls were tired, and they were coming off a tough weekend with a lot of matches, but they were ready to play tonight.”
Emilia Bates connected on a spike to push the Pirates to match point in Set 3 before they finished off the win.
Quincy dropped to 8-7 overall.
“We’ve been struggling with playing together as a team,” QHS coach Kate Brown said. “But tonight, we played much better. We were swinging much better and we did a lot of good things out on the court.”
Sophomore Ayanna Douglas was all over the court in the first set, dominating play at the net for the Blue Devils.
Quincy led 22-20 in the second set before Hannibal rebounded to score five of the next six points.
The Blue Devils quickly regrouped, bolting to a 6-1 lead in the final set. Sophomore Kaley Summers took control with an assortment of booming spikes for QHS.
But the pesky Pirates came right back to even the match 6-6 and it was a see-saw affair the rest of the way.
Douglas delivered an ace serve to stake Quincy to a 17-16 lead, but Hannibal had another response by scoring five straight points.
The Blue Devils were unable to recover.
“That’s what we are struggling with, being able to finish games,” Brown said. “We’ve been doing some drills in practice to help us finish better, and we need to keep working on that.”
The young QHS team also received superb play at the net from sophomore Lydia Peters, who tallied a number of kills. Freshman Madison Loos also unleashed a handful of booming spikes.
“We have a lot of really good young players on this team,” Brown said. “They all had some good moments against Hannibal. We’ve been working with these girls on being more aggressive and swinging away, and they did a better job of that. These girls are young and they’re still learning.”
QND rolls at home
Quincy Notre Dame swept Camp Point Central 25-18, 25-22 in volleyball play Monday night at The Pit.
The Class 2A No. 2 Lady Raiders are 21-2 and will play host to Jacksonville for Senior Night on Wednesday.
Avery Keck finished the match with the final point for Notre Dame.
Sophomore setter Annie Eaton led the Raiders with 23 assists. She was recognized for recording her 1,000th career assist.
Freshman Eva Breckenkamp collected eight kills for Notre Dame and senior Abbey Schreacke had seven kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.