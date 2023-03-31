HANNIBAL — Pre college Development Academy in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Fontbonne University in St. Louis will be adding two great athletes from the same family.

Friday morning at Hannibal High School in C.Allen Korf Memorial Gymnasium saw senior Drew Porter commit to PCDA to continue his soccer career along with his cousin senior Markahl Humphrey committing to Fontbonne to continue his football career.

