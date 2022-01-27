The enormity of her buzzer-beating 3-pointer was a bit lost on Quincy High School junior Asia Seangmany.
With the Blue Devils clinging to a 5-point lead over Western Big Six Conference foe Galesburg at the QHS gym, Seangmany let go of a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter. The ball hit nothing but the bottom of the net, setting off a frenzy in front of the Blue Devils’ bench.
“I don’t even know (how big the shot was),” a smiling Seangmany said. “I’m just glad I made it.”
The shot sparked the Blue Devils to a 40-25 victory, giving them a season sweep of the Silver Streaks.
“That was huge because it put us up eight and took the wind out of them,” said QHS coach Brad Dance, whose team improved to 8-8 overall and 4-6 in WB6 play.
The game-turning shot was part of a career night for Seangmany, who finished with 18 points.
“She’s getting more confident,” Dance said of Seangmany. “We keep talking about her being more offensive minded and being more selfish. She did a great job and I’m pleased that she knocked down shots and that just opened things up for other people.”
Another key aspect to the win was the tenacious defense played by QHS. The Blue Devils forced the Silver Streaks (17-9, 5-5 WB6) into 20 turnovers. They also kept Kiarra Kilgore, one of the top scorers in the WB6, in check. She led the Streaks with 11 points, but didn’t get many clean looks as Quincy’s guards hounded her.
“Our defense was unbelievable tonight,” Dance said. “We had girls flying to the ball.”
Quincy’s guards — Seangmany, Leila Dade and Leah Chevalier — made life difficult for the Streaks. Galesburg managed just four fourth-quarter points. The Blue Devils scored eight straight points to start the quarter. Chevalier scored two buckets in that span, including one hoop after a steal.
“Leah’s defense at the top of our 1-3-1 is crazy,” Dade said. “She always goes after the ball and does her job.”
The teams traded leads early. A putback basket by Taylor Fohey with six minutes left in the second quarter gave the Blue Devils a lead they would never relinquish.
Dade, Fohey and Laci Novosel each added six points for the Blue Devils. Quincy returns to WB6 play on Saturday afternoon at Sterling.
