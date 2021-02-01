EDINA, Mo. — The Knox County boys basketball team shut down Milan for just two points in the first quarter, setting the tone for a 47-16 victory on Monday night.
The Eagles (11-4) turned on the offense in the second quarter with 21 points, including eight different players scoring, and they took a 33-9 lead into halftime. Nelson Shinkle finished with a game-high 11 points for Knox County and Rylan Roberts added eight. Dominic Dabney led Milan (10-6) with six points.
EDINA, Mo.
Eagles can’t keep up with Wildcats
The Knox County girls basketball team trailed just 15-12 after the first quarter against Milan on Monday night but couldn’t keep up, as the Wildcats raced ahead for a 59-35 victory.
Milan started to separate in the second quarte by outscoring the Eagles 21-6 to take a 35-18 lead into halftime. Riley Strange had 12 points to pace Knox County (7-8). Cadence Pauley had 33 points to pace the Wildcats (13-2) and Jordyn Gray had 24 points, giving them 57 of their team’s 59 points.
MEMPHIS, Mo.
Tigers outlast Mustangs in fourth
The Scotland County girls basketball team outscored Marion County 17-10 in the fourth quarter on Monday to pull off a 48-41 victory.
The Tigers and Mustangs were tied at 31 after the third quarter, but eight points from Kylee Stott and four points from Emiley Dial helped Scotland County take over the game. Stott led the Tigers with 11 points an Alaynna Whitaker had 10 points, all in the first half.
Delaney Straus led Marion County with 15 points and Madison Steward had 13.
MEMPHIS, Mo.
Tigers too much for Mustangs to handle
The Scotland County boys basketball team raced out to a 20-10 lead on Marion County in the first quarter on the way to a 67-30 victory.
Carson Harrison had 16 points to pace the Tigers and Hunter Carter followed with 12. Nathan Wellman paced the Mustangs with seven points.