QUINCY -- The melancholy of what could have been left Quincy girls basketball players upset after maintaining a nearly game-long lead, only to drop the ball on the win in the final three minutes.
The Blue Devils came up short to Western Big 6 opponent United Township, falling 41-38.
“(I’m feeling) frustrated because we had chances to win and we just didn’t execute on the offensive end … we just didn’t knock them down,” said Quincy head coach Brad Dance.
The Panthers came out of the gates hot, issuing a full court pressure defense and knocking down a three-pointer in the first five seconds of the game.
“I think we undermined them,” said QHS junior guard Leila Dade. “We didn’t come out as aggressive as we should have.”
The first to score for Quincy was junior Taylor Fohey, after receiving a nearly telepathic assist by Dade.
“No matter what we always have to have someone dominating, whether it's outside or inside. A couple games ago it was Asia when I was low and today I guess it was me,” said Fohey.
The 6-foot-tall forward led the Blue Devils with 16 points.
Fohey was challenged by East Moline opponent Lorena Awou who stands at six-feet-four.
“I struggled getting the ball up because she's so tall. I had to find ways to get around her whether that was going in to rebound off missed shots or trying to get myself outside shooting,” said Fohey.
The Blue Devils struggled to score in the second half, only putting up 10 points compared to the 28 points of the outset.
East Moline would take the lead late in the fourth quarter after some unforced errors on the Quincy end.
“My shot wasn’t falling in the second half," Dade said. "I wish I could have done more for my team but I’m only one person and I think we all collectively made mistakes. It's a team loss, a tough loss.”
Dance called a timeout with three seconds left on the clock as Quincy was hoping to tie the game. Asia Seangmany went for a ‘Dame Time’ style buzzer-beater in hopes to bring the game into overtime, without success.
The Blue Devils are looking toward their next game.
“We’ll continue to get better at the little things and be ready to go Thursday,” said Dance.
Quincy (7-4) will face conference opponent Moline on the road in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.