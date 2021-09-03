ALTON, Illinois — It wasn’t always easy Friday night for the Quincy High School football team.
Putting together long drives against a stingy Alton defense was difficult. Instead, the Blue Devils turned to the big play to pull out a 27-20 road victory.
Sophomore quarterback Adon Byquist hit classmate Jack Mettemeyer on two fourth-down touchdown passes in the second quarter to help spark the victory.
“We struggled consistently putting drives together, but when big plays needed to be made, (Byquist) did a nice job of making them,” said QHS coach Rick Little, whose squad evened its record at 1-1.
Leading 7-0 after a 3-yard scoring run by Byquist in the first quarter, the Blue Devils turned to Byquist again early in the second quarter. He connected with Mettemeyer for a 26-yard scoring strike and a 14-0 cushion.
Alton (0-2) answered with a touchdown to cut the lead in half before another Byquist-to-Mettemeyer connection on fourth down — this one from 23 yards — pushed the Quincy lead to 20-7.
The Blue Devils clung to a 20-13 lead going into the fourth quarter and got a lift from the defense to help set up a short field for their final touchdown. Junior safety Gregory Quince broke up a pass intended for Alton’s Keith Gilchrese on a fourth-down play near midfield to put the Blue Devils in business.
Quincy methodically drove the ball deep into Redbirds territory and cashed in when Byquist tossed his third TD pass of the night, hitting Makhi Lewis from 5 yards out with 8:15 to play.
Alton answered with a 20-yard TD pass from Graham McAfoos to Jaylen Telford with 5:44 left to make it a 27-20 game.
Quincy was able to hold on in the final minutes. Little credited the Blue Devils defense for a good performance, pointing out a solid effort by sophomore linebacker Ty Douglas.
“Ty Douglas was all over the place,” Little said. “He has an opportunity to be really special.”
After being stymied for negative-1 rushing yard in the first half, the Blue Devils were able to establish the run more in the second half, piling up 50 yards. Junior Brian Douglas led the way with 25 yards on seven carries. Byquist finished 14 for 25 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns.
Quince led the receiving corps with 85 yards on six catches, while Mettemeyer had three receptions for 52 yards and Ty Douglas added 31 yards on four grabs.
The Blue Devils will start Western Big Six Conference play at home Friday when Moline (1-1) visits Flinn Stadium. The Maroons suffered a 23-21 loss Friday at home to Lisle Benet Academy.