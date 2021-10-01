STERLING, Ill. — The last time the Quincy High School football team hit the road for a Western Big Six Conference game, the Blue Devils sent shockwaves throughout the league with a surprising victory at United Township.
On Friday night, the Blue Devils had another big task ahead of them, playing at WB6 co-leader Sterling. Despite scoring first, the Blue Devils couldn’t match the Golden Warriors, dropping a 50-18 decision at Prescott Memorial Field.
Quincy drew first blood just over three minutes into the game as freshman quarterback Bradyn Little connected with senior Peyton Weech on a 33-yard TD pass. The extra-point attempt failed as QHS held a 6-0 lead with 8 minutes, 54 seconds left to play in the opening quarter.
Sterling answered to take a 7-6 lead before the first of several costly Quincy mistakes hurt the Blue Devils. On the ensuing kickoff, Quincy’s Gregory Quince returned it 90 yards for an apparent touchdown. However, the Blue Devils were called for a hold on the play. That drive ended with a fumble, the first of three on the night for QHS. The Golden Warriors took advantage with another score for a 14-6 lead.
Early in the second quarter, the Blue Devils moved the ball down to the Sterling 1-yard line, but couldn’t score as a short field goal attempt failed to connect.
Sterling (5-1, 4-0 WB6) pushed its lead to 24-6 by halftime.
The Blue Devils tried to gain some momentum to start the second half by attempting an onside kick. However, the ball went out of bounds, allowing Sterling to keep possession.
Sterling’s lead eventually grew to 44-6 when Alejando Arellano intercepted a screen pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Quincy answered with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior Shammy Gay. Quincy capped its scoring in the fourth quarter when Weech scored on a 20-yard run midway through the period.
The loss is the Blue Devils’ first road loss of the season and drops them to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in WB6 action. QHS will try to bounce back next week at Flinn Stadium when Geneseo visits. The Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 48-0 victory over visiting Allemen to improve to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in WB6 action.
The Blue Devils will be in must-win mode from here on out if they want to secure their first playoff berth since 2018. Quincy will need to win its final three games in order to get their fifth win and be eligible for an at-large playoff berth.