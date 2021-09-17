EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A week ago, the Quincy High School football team led Moline at halftime and promptly got smacked in the mouth by the Maroons in a decisive third quarter en route to a Western Big Six Conference loss.
On Friday night at United Township, the Blue Devils once again led at the half. This time, the Blue Devils came out and made sure they were the ones throwing the haymakers. QHS took the second-half kickoff and drove down the field, going 62 yards on seven plays as Brian Douglas capped the drive with a 5-yard scoring run.
The Blue Devils never looked back en route to a 48-14 victory over East Moline, evening their WB6 record at 1-1 and their overall record to 2-2.
“This victory means a lot,” QHS coach Rick Little told WTAD radio. “It shows they are getting better and it’s a reward. You can see their confidence and poise grow.”
After wilting in the third quarter last week at Flinn, the Blue Devils flexed their muscles on the road this week. The QHS defense thwarted the Panthers’ first drive of the third quarter when Jesus Johnson intercepted a pass. Senior Shammy Gay made the turnover hurt as he scored his third touchdown of the night on a 36-yard run.
Quincy put the turbo clock into play early in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Bradyn Little connected with Mekhi Lewis on a 24-yard scoring strike.
The Blue Devils posted their 17th consecutive win over the Panthers, who came into the night as the only 3-0 team in the WB6. Quincy scored on its first three possessions. Gay’s 11-yard scoring scamper around left end midway through the first quarter put the Blue Devils on top 7-0.
East Moline’s next drive was snuffed out by an interception by junior Gregory Quince. Six plays later, Quince snagged a 39-yard touchdown pass from Adon Byquist for a 14-0 cushion with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter.
Another stop by the Blue Devils’ defense led to more great field position for the QHS offense to operate. This time Byquist found Quince behind the Panthers’ secondary for a 16-yard scoring strike as the QHS lead swelled to 21-0 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.
East Moline finally got on the board after a pass attempt by Byquist to Gay was ruled to be a backwards lateral. East Moline’s Antwan Hawthorne scooped up the loose ball and scampered 21 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers’ two-point run failed as Quincy held on to a 21-6 lead with 3:22 to play in the first half.
The Blue Devils put the cherry on top of an excellent first half when Little called for a fake punt. Brian Douglas took the snap from center and handed off to Gay, who zipped 40 yards for the score and a 28-6 lead that they took to halftime.
The Blue Devils rushed for more than 300 yards as a team. Gay led the way with 129 yards, while Douglas battered defenders on his way to 104 rushing yards.
“It was great to see,” Little said. “We had to get physical and run the football. I love our running backs. When the ball is in Shammy’s hands, it’s like a potential (touchdown) anytime he touches it.”
The Blue Devils’ defense dominated from start to finish. East Moline (3-1, 1-1 WB6) had just 19 total yards in the first half. Quince finished with two interceptions.
“It’s about continuing to get better,” Little said. “I’m really proud of what we are doing.”
Quincy returns home next Friday when Galesburg comes to Flinn Stadium for a WB6 contest. The Silver Streaks notched their first win of the season Friday with a 28-7 victory over Geneseo to move to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the WB6.