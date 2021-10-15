Going into the final week of the regular season, the Quincy High School football team has one of its goals sitting right in front of them.
Thanks to a 48-0 victory Friday night over Rock Island Alleman at Flinn Stadium, the Blue Devils pushed their record to 4-4. That leaves them with an opportunity next week at Rock Island to clinch a playoff berth.
“This is the position we wanted to be in,” said QHS coach Rick Little, whose team improved to 3-3 in Western Big 6 Conference play. “We talked after the spring season and into the summer and in fall camp that one of our goals was to be a postseason team. We’ve continued to get better throughout the season.
“There have been challenges and hurdles, ups and downs, but we’ve given ourselves a chance in Week 9.”
Alleman has had a tough season. The Pioneers (0-8, 0-6 WB6) have faced a running clock in each of their games and Friday was no different. QHS established itself early, building a 28-0 halftime lead. Sophomore quarterback Adon Byquist scored on two runs and threw a short touchdown pass to Gregory Quince and had a long TD connection with Peyton Weech in the first half.
Quince kickstarted things in the second half for the Blue Devils by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
The Blue Devils tacked on two more second-half scores as Shammy Gay and Brian Douglas had touchdown runs. The Quincy defense pitched its first shutout of the season, limiting the Pioneers to 117 yards of total offense.
Quincy’s offense rolled up more than 300 yards. The Blue Devils had 148 yards on the ground and 172 through the air. A week after rushing for more than 200 yards, Byquist passed for 162 yards, connecting on 7 of 10 passing attempts. He also had an interception on defense.
Weech led the Blue Devils receiving corps with 101 yards on two receptions.
Rock Island punched its playoff ticket on Friday night by handing Geneseo a 48-7 loss.
The Rocks improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in WB6 play. Next Friday’s season finale will mark the second time this calendar year that the Blue Devils and Rocks have squared off. Rocky came to Flinn Stadium for the final game of the spring season
and handed the Blue Devils a 38-7 loss as QHS finished the spring with a 1-5 record. Rocky quarterback Eli Reese, one of the top passers in the WB6 this fall, threw for four touchdown passes and nearly 300 yards in that contest.
“They are still a really good football team,” Little said of Rocky.
A Blue Devils victory next week would put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and for the ninth time in Little’s 15 years as head coach.
