ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With a snap, the Quincy High School football team’s playoff hopes disappeared on Friday night.
A wayward snap over punter Adon Byquist’s head late in the second quarter led to disaster for the Blue Devils. Trailing Rock Island 21-18 in the final minute of the first half, the error put the Rocks in perfect position at the QHS 2-yard line. Rocky had no problem capitalizing on the mistake, scoring a touchdown on the next play. The Rocks rolled to a 56-26 Western Big Six Conference at Almquist Field.
The loss killed any hopes of a playoff berth for the Blue Devils, who finished the season 4-5 overall and 3-4 in Western Big Six Conference play.
“That was the backbreaker,” QHS coach Rick Little said about the problematic punt on WGEM Radio.
The game started out with a slugfest as the teams exchanged haymakers early on. Rocky (6-3, 5-2 WB6) drew first blood when quarterback Eli Reese connected with Kai Rios on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Quincy answered with a 30-yard field goal by Justin Beaver. Rocky countered with a 3-yard Reese scoring run for a 14-3 edge after one quarter.
Byquist, whose primary job is the Blue Devils’ quarterback, made it a 14-10 game early in the second quarter by scoring on a 3-yard run. The Rocks scored on their first three possessions as Quonterrion Brooks scored on a 10-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Once again, the Blue Devils answered. Jack Mettemeyer caught a Byquist pass and zipped 65 yards for a touchdown with just under two minutes to play. Byquist then hit Peyton Weech with a two-point conversion pass to pull the Blue Devils to within 21-18.
That’s when the game turned. Trey Parks scored on a 2-yard run with 35.5 seconds left in the first half for a 28-18 halftime cushion.
Rocky wound up scoring 35 straight points. Parks and Brooks added third-quarter scoring runs and the Rocks’ second teamers tacked on a late touchdown.
QHS capped the scoring when Weech scored on a 9-yard run and caught a two-point
conversion pass from Byquist.
The Blue Devils finished with more than 400 yards of offense. Byquist had 272 through the air, completing 12 of 26 passes. Weech led the receiving corps with more than 100 yards. A bevy of running backs finished with 152 yards on the ground.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Little said. “This was a young group who continued to grow. We got great leadership out of our senior class.”
